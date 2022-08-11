PRINCETON — Multiple fire departments were dispatched Wednesday evening after a blaze was reported at a sawmill near Princeton.
Mercer County 911 was notified about 8:25 p.m. about a fire at a sawmill located off Route 460 near the Walmart Supercenter.
The Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department and the East River Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched along with other first responders.
Law enforcement was asked to help clear Route 460 when motorists trying to watch the blaze from the highway started blocking traffic.
Additional information was unavailable Wednesday evening.
