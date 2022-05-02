ATHENS — A cause was undetermined Monday when an afternoon blaze destroyed a home off Route 20 between Princeton and the Town of Athens.
The fire was reported at Cotton Place, a lane near the intersection of Route 20 and Fairgrounds Road.
Capt. Adam Hill with the Athens Volunteer Fire Department said that the home was “fully involved,” or engulfed in flames, when firefighters arrived on the scene.
Nobody was home when the fire started, said Stacy Craze, one of the residents. She watched with other members of her family as firefighters got the blaze under control. A family dog, a Great Dane, was lost in the fire.
“We’re OK. I was at work and they were on their way to meet me,” she said.
The fire’s cause was undetermined Monday, Hill said.
The East River Volunteer Fire Department, Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the Princeton Rescue Squad were dispatched to the fire as well.
