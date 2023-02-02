BLUEFIELD — A home’s occupants were forced to evacuate Wednesday afternoon when flames quickly engulfed it and closed Bluefield Avenue.
The Bluefield Fire Department was alerted about 2:42 p.m. about a structure fire near the intersection of Bluefield Avenue and Old Bramwell Road. Chief Chad Bailey estimated that about 80 percent of the two-story house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The home’s residents had fled to a pickup truck behind the house and no injuries were reported.
Agencies including the Bluefield, Va., Fire Department and the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene along with Tazewell County EMS and the Bluefield Rescue Squad. The road was closed while the fire was brought under control. A power line burned off the house and had to be shut off.
The fire’s cause had not been determined Wednesday, Bailey said.
