PRINCETON — Three fire departments were dispatched Wednesday afternoon when a fire in a Sandlick Road home’s kitchen quickly spread while the residents escaped.
Firefighters with the Green Valley-Glenwood, Bluewell and Montcalm Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched about 2:37 p.m. after a structure fire was reported at 2418 Sandlick Road off New Hope Road. The initial calls to Mercer County 911 indicated that people could be trapped inside the home, but the occupants were out when firefighters arrived.
Joey French, who lives at the home with his sister Deloris French and their friend Sheila Poore, said he was in the kitchen preparing corn beef hash and chili for dinner when the stove got hot much faster than usual and started a grease fire. Deloris French was away from home when the fire started.
“I was getting ready to fix dinner,” he said. “That stove’s always slow to heat up. That’s the first time I had it to get that hot that quick.”
The Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department was the lead agency at the blaze. Fire warped the home’s metal roof, and firefighters could be heard hosing down the fire inside the structure.
Assistant Chief Tim Saddler with the Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department the home had a propane tank, but firefighters got it out of the way.
“Everybody was good with that,” he said.
A Montcalm firefighter who collapsed was transported to a local hospital.
“He wanted to go get checked out,” Saddler stated.
The Bluefield Rescue Squad was also dispatched to the scene. Fire engines parked on Sandlick Road and blocked it while fighting the blaze.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.