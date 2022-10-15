Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

Firefighters converged on the scene Friday afternoon when a blaze was reported at a Locust Grove home off Grassy Branch Road. The Bluefield Fire Department and the Bluefield, Va., Fire Department were dispatched along with the Bluefield Rescue Squad and the Bluefield Police Department. No injuries were reported. Capt. Shannon Akers with the Bluefield Fire Department said about 35 percent of the single-story home was lost. The fire started in a bathroom and spread to the basement and the attic. Firefighters removed a dog and cat. The cause of the fire appeared to be accidental, Akers said at the scene. The exact cause had not been determined. Watching nearby, Felicia Gauger said that her daughter, 15-year-old Elyssa Cline, had called her and said there was a fire in the bathroom. She got her three younger siblings out of the house. ‘She did good,’ Gauger said.