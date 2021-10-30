ATHENS — Three volunteer fire departments responded early Friday afternoon when curtains caught on fire in Concord University’s Alexander Fine Arts building.
The Athens Volunteer Fire Department, East River Volunteer Fire Department and Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched when the fire was reported along with the Princeton Rescue Squad. No injuries were reported.
Instructional Technology technicians reported the fire shortly before noon, according to Lindsay Byars, communications liaison for Concord University. They were repairing the lighting system at the time. One bulb in the system sparked, igniting the curtains on the auditorium’s main stage.
The building was immediately evacuated and Mercer 911 was called, Byars stated. The small fire was extinguished quickly and damage was minimal.
Capt. Adam Hill with the Athens Volunteer Fire Department said that the fire was contained at its point of origin, the curtains. The curtains carried out the building.
Firefighters propped open doors and set up ventilation fans to draw smoke out of the building.
Evening classes in the Fine Arts building were canceled due to smoke from the fire, Byars said.
Funds are being raised for renovating the Alexander Fine Arts Center, which still has many of its original fixtures from the 1970s, she said. These fixtures include the curtains burned by the fire.
