BLUEFIELD, Va. – Units of the Bluefield, Va. Fire Department and Tazewell County EMS were dispatched late Monday afternoon when a four-wheeler caught fire.
Firefighters found the small four-wheeler burning outside a home in the Venice Lane area near the Bluestone Business and Technology Park off of U.S. Route 460. An ambulance with Tazewell County EMS stopped traffic on Route 460 until fire engines could be backed up the lane.
A small, burned four-wheeler could be seen outside a garage under a house.
Chief Danny Evans with the Bluefield, Va. Fire Department said it was in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.
“They were working on it when it caught fire and they pushed it out of the garage,” Evans said.
There was some smoke in the home, but no serious injuries were reported, he said.
Hope Blackburn of Bramwell, who has relatives living nearby, said her son had some burns on his legs.
“They were working on a four-wheeler and it exploded, I guess, and the gasoline going everywhere,” she said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
