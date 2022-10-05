HURLEY, Va. — Local fire departments were dispatched Tuesday after a fire started at a Buchanan County high school.
At about 12:07 p.m., the Buchanan 911 Center received a report of a fire at Hurley High School located at 6339 Hurley Road in Hurley, Va., according to a press release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies along Knox Creek Fire Department, Knox Creek Rescue Service, Slate Creek Fire Department, Grundy Fire Department and Russell Prater Fire Department were dispatched and responded to Hurley High School, according to the press release.
Additional questions were referred to Melanie Hibbitts, Division Superintendent of the Buchanan Public School System. Calls to the school system were not returned Tuesday.
