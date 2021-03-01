FALLS MILLS, Va. — Finishing touches are being made on a new facility that will offer adult day care, meals and recreational activities for the area’s senior population.
Construction workers are doing the final installations and other work inside the new Falls Mills Adult Day Center, a facility built on the site of the old Falls Mills Elementary School. Regina Sayers, executive director of the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens (AASC), said her organization is now waiting for inspections by the local building inspector, the Virginia State Fire Marshal and others so the building can be opened for local seniors.
The center recently distributed surplus food to local seniors, but the center is not quite ready for providing services.
“We’re not completely open yet,” she said. “That’s still a month out. We’re hoping for April 1. We’re in the final phases, the final phase, you know, to open.”
Once open, the Falls Mills Adult Day Center will be providing adult daycare services, “and that comes with a lot of things,” Sayers said. The center’s personnel will provide supervision for seniors who live in the community. Services will include a light breakfast, a hot lunch and an afternoon snack, so “they will be fed extremely well.”
Seniors coming to the daycare center will not sit around all day, Sayers said. They will be provided with socialization, mental cognitive activities and physical activities as well. There are plans for activities outside the center when the pandemic subsides.
“They get to do a lot of arts and crafts, and we actually plan trips for these individuals: shopping, spend an afternoon at another activity center, a play coming into the community, take them to the movies,” she said. “We take them to a lot of cultural activities at Bluefield College and Bluefield State College that are open to the public.”
The new center will have a small conference room for meeting after hours or during the day. There will be separate entrances, so the adult daycare center will be multi-functional, Sayers said.
Plans call for offering meals at least two days a week to eligible seniors who live within a five-minute drive of the center, she said.
Sayers said her agency hopes to have a soft opening in April, then have a grand opening and a ribbon cutting ceremony. The center will be adhering to Virginia Department of Health and CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
