BLUEFIELD, Va. — An agreement has been finalized for the Town of Bluefield to purchase Fincastle on the Mountain, a private golf course located on Country Club Drive.
Mayor Don Harris said the agreement has been signed by both parties.
Many specific plans related to the operations, amenities and renovations have not yet been made.
“We have to finalize those decisions,” Harris said. “We are hoping everything is finalized within 60 days.”
However, one decision has already been made.
“The golf course will be open to the public,” he said, although that will not start until later as well.
The 6,700-yard, 18-hole golf course, designed by the late Dick Wilson, opened in 1963 and has always been private.
The acquisition includes more than 410 acres as well as the clubhouse, restaurant, Olympic size swimming pool and tennis courts.
A public hearing on the purchase was held in May.
The town has also been advertising for positions at the facility.
Fincastle has hosted many tournaments over the years, including two West Virginia Opens, two Virginia Junior Championships and the 1997 Women’s Western Junior Championship.
Harris said no more information about what the public can expect will be released until all of the plans are complete.
