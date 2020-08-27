BLUEFIELD, Va. — Thanks to the Shott Foundation, the Fincastle Golf Course is seeing renovations to better accommodate the growing number of golfers using the public facility as well as to improve maintenance efficiency.
Bluefield, Va. officials, Fincastle personnel and Shott Foundation representatives officially broke ground on the $1.2 million project Wednesday morning.
Bluefield purchased Fincastle, which had always been private, last year and is transforming the golf course as well as the facilities to create a destination for the region.
After the purchase, the town brought in former Graham High School principal and avid gold enthusiast John O’Neal to manage the complex, including its 6,700-yard, 18-hole championship golf course.
O’Neal said the renovations will include removing bunkers, improving drainage and redoing some greens to make them more playable.
“It started out as a bunker renovation for all of our sand traps,” he said. “What we are looking at is … they are going eliminate 20 to 30 bunkers, like (for example) taking three bunkers and making it one.”
But the main purpose for doing that is better drainage, he said, because getting bunkers back in shape after a rain is not easy.
With the drainage system, if it rains during the night, “we can play golf the next morning,” he said.
O’Neal said the project evolved into also changing four greens – taking the sod up and redoing them to reduce slope, widening the fronts, all to help make them more “playable.”
“The whole idea is, we are a public gold course now and we want people to come here and have fun and make the playability of the golf course more fun,” he said, adding that the renovations are not going to make playing golf on the course “easier, just more playable. We don’t want them to get stressed, we want them to have fun.”
During the work, the course remains open and can still be played, he added, as they are rearranging tee boxes and using different greens. “We are making adjustments as we go.”
Richard Hagy, vice president of golf and irrigation at the Daniels, W.Va.-based Aspen Corporation, which is doing the project, said the work is moving along well.
“We are planning to be done right before Thanksgiving,” he said. “But we think we may be done a little earlier. We’ve had some really good weather and we have a large crew up here.”
Hagy said his crew has recently been working on a “high profile” course in the South and he brought them to Bluefield for the Fincastle project.
“My entire crew from there came up,” he said.
Hagy said his company did some work at the course about 10 years ago. “It was nice to get back here and do something else.”
Anthony Phillips, the golf course superintendent, said he is excited about the project.
“I think it’s good for the community and it’s going to improve the golf course and improve our playability and improve the maintenance issues we currently have,” he said.
Phillips said the course has already seen community support.
“We have doubled the number of rounds (played),” he said. “The public has been great. Every day, we are packed. Tee times on the weekend are non-stop.”
Phillips said the rates are “very good for a public golf course.”
“I look forward to everybody coming out in the springtime and seeing the completed product,” he said. “Next year is going to be a great year for Fincastle and the Town of Bluefield.”
“On behalf of the Hugh I. Shott Jr. Foundation, we are extremely excited to provide a grant to the Town of Bluefield for $1.2 million to do upgrades to Fincastle,” said Frank Wilkinson, executive director of the foundation. “Mr. Shott, who created this foundation, was instrumental in the development of Fincastle Country Club, and over the years as it progressed and changed ownership we are now able as a private foundation to make grant money available to the town to improve the asset.”
Wilkinson said Fincastle is a benefit for the region.
“I feel like there is a significant amount of energy that has come back to Fincastle since the town has taken it over,” he said. “You can see it in the number of golfers, you can see it in the number dining and we feel as a foundation that is absolutely critical to make sure that nothing happens to Fincastle because the business side of the community is one aspect, but also the recreational side is another one that we think is so important to overall have in the community that has amenities for people considering moving to this area to raise a family. We are just proud to be a part of it.”
James “Smokey” Shott, the foundation’s executive secretary, said he is pleased to be part of the project.
“As a member of the Shott Foundation board, that is what we are here for, to help things like this,” he said. “This is a good project. I think Fincastle is a real important asset of the town. We do what we can to help the Town of Bluefield, the City of Bluefield and basically the whole area, basically the service area of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.”
Bluefield Mayor Don Harris said Fincastle is a regional asset and he has high praise for the Shott Foundation.
“The Town of Bluefield, Va. is very fortunate to have this foundation,” he said. “The Shott Foundation is such an impetus for this whole area, not just Bluefield, Va., but the whole region. We are glad to have been partners with them and we certainly appreciate the donation they have made.”
Harris also said the hope is the large swimming pool at Fincastle will be open next year, and Wilkinson is working on a grant from another foundation to help reopen the pool.
“A lot of people have inquired about that,” Harris said. “I think it is wanted and needed in this area.”
“It is our intention through another foundation that we manage to make sure the pool does get open next year,” Wilkinson said. “We have made a gift for half of what we think is needed and as we get into January it is our intention to do the other half of the request.”
Wilkinson said the foundation has reached its giving requirements for this year but 2021 will offer more opportunities to help with projects.
“That (the pool) will be a part of the overall renovations,” he said. “Not everybody likes to play golf. People like to swim.”
Town Manager Mike Watson said the golf course renovation is a good project.
“The Shott Foundation has really come through and made a great improvement to it,” he said, thanking them for what they have done. “It (the course) is going to be an asset for the entire region.”
Fincastle sits on 410 acres and has a clubhouse, restaurant, meeting rooms, Olympic size swimming pool and tennis courts. The course opened in 1963 and was designed by the late Dick Wilson.
