It’s been 30 years in the making, but Gov. Jim Justice said Monday projects to finally complete the Coalfields Expressway are continuing.
Justice was in Welch for the groundbreaking on a new 5.1-mile section that will link Welch to Rt. 16 (in Wyoming County) and the Coalfields Expressway, which will eventually run from Beckley (I-77 and I-64) to the Virginia state line near Bradshaw.
“I want to see this whole highway completed, all the way to Virginia,” he said. “We’ve done some sections already. There may be other sections that may still need to be finished after I leave. But by the time I leave office, I’m going to leave enough stones for it to be fully finished.”
Justice is serving his second term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.
This $148 million project, which begins near the Federal Corrections Institution (FCI), off Rt. 16 just north of Welch, includes the construction of two ramps, two bridges, and will require more than 16 million yards of excavation. More than 10,000 feet of large diameter drainage pipe will also be put in place for the project.
“You haven’t quit (pursuing the project,” Justice said. “There are so many of you who have made the licks and stayed the course. This Coalfields Expressway … has been in the making for 30 plus years now. Truly, it should have done years ago.”
Justice said this section is “another big step” and “we will get across the finish line. You don’t have to worry about me. I am as committed as Babydog is to nuggets.”
He said that when he was running for governor in 2016 there was a stretch from Crab Orchard to Mullins, about 10 miles, that was still not complete with a “rough”road already cut out on part of it.
“I stood on the podium there (where Coalfields Expressway ended at the time) and I said, ‘I will build the damn road,’” Justice said, and the road was built. “We’ve all got to keep the same enthusiasm level.”
That was when Justice was laying the groundwork for his Roads To Prosperity Program, which eventually created the financing for the Welch project.
Justice said breaking ground on the Welch project “is really special to me.”
“My roots are in Southern West Virginia and this absolutely needs to be completed,” he said. “This is another big lynchpin project to have it completed.”
Justice said he could remember when “rough grading” for the highway was done, but it then was left for two decades.
“But we are not leaving it today,” he said. “It’s a good day.”
Jimmy Wriston, state Department of Transportation Secretary, was also on hand, saying the project is a crucial step in finally getting the highway built.
“Gov. Justice is the man with the vision, through his Roads To Prosperity program that is allowing projects like this all over the state to be completed,” he said. “This groundbreaking marks a wonderful, wonderful day for McDowell County. This is the linchpin project. This is the one. This is when the drum starts beating toward the end of the project to when we get the Coalfields Expressway done once and for all.”
Wriston said many highway projects are ongoing all around the state and “this one here is just getting started.”
McDowell County’s first four-lane highway will help bring jobs and prosperity to the county, he added.
Future plans are also in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.
Wriston also said work the 3.8-mile stretch of the King Coal Highway in Mercer County that connects Rt. 460 and I-77 to Airport Road should be wrapping up by the end of the year, and possibly be open to traffic early next year.
“That will be a nice usable section,” he said.
“Project after project” is happening the state, he said, and the past “under-investment” in infrastructure led to the dire need for road maintenance and new highways.
“In 2016 we elected a guy with a big, bold vision who had a pathway forward,” he said. “We opened the first four-lane highway in Wyoming County last year. This is going to have the same impact for McDowell County. If we are going to compete in the modern world we have to have modern and efficient and safe transportation.”
