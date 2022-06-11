BLUEFIELD — More shows and carnival rides are coming along with a visit from a medical helicopter and a fireworks show this weekend as the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival moves toward its conclusion.
Besides the James H. Drew Exposition, Cirque Mundial, the Sea Lion Splash, a long midway of food vendors and more, the festival offers even more attractions today and Sunday.
“We do have another little surprise planned for Sunday at 2 p.m.,” said Jeff Disibbio, CEO and president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias. “The firefighters’ medical helicopter is going to fly in and land in the parking lot behind the carnival.”
A fireworks show is scheduled to start 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Since people need to head for work Monday morning, the show will be using lower trajectory fireworks that help reduce flashes and noise that can disturb some animals, Disibbio said.
“And while we’re sorry that it creates some issues, the demand from the public and the enjoyment of the children is the reason why we continue,” he stated.
Disibbio said that the weeklong Cole Chevy Mountain Festival has been “very smooth.”
“And we credit that to our law enforcement from both sides, West Virginia and Virginia,” he said.
Officers with the Bluefield Police Department and the Bluefield, Va. Police Department will continue to be present at the festival this weekend and they will be continuing their enhanced patrols, Disibbio stated.
“We also have Magic by Chaz this weekend,” he said. “And we’ve had great weather. I think we’ve had only 20 minutes of rain.”
