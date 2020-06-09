I voted

Mercer County vote totals from the June 9 primary election:

With 47 of 47 precincts reporting:

Republican ballot:

For President:

Matthew John Matern: 36

Bill Weld: 68

Donald J. Trump: 6,875

Joe Walsh: 81

Bob Ely: 20

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente: 43

For U.S. Senator:

Allen Whitt: 620

Larry Eugene Butcher: 401

Shelley Moore Capito: 5,897

For U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District:

Russell Siegel: 2,150

Carol Miller: 4,482

For Governor:

Doug Six: 70

Jim Justice: 5,409

Woody Thrasher: 756

Shelby Jean Fitzhugh: 62

Charles R. Sheedy Sr.: 36

Michael “Mike” Folk: 749

Brooke Lunsford: 60

For Secretary of State:

Mac Warner: 6,009

For Auditor:

John “JB” McCuskey: 5,658

For Treasurer:

Riley Moore: 5,712

For Commissioner of Agriculture:

Roy Ramey: 2,718

Kent Leonhardt: 3,189

For Attorney General:

Patrick Morrisey: 5,884

For State Senator 6th Senatorial District:

Chandler Swope: 5,748

Wesley Blankenship: 1,015

For Member of House of Delegates 25th District:

Tony Paynter: 293

For Member of House of Delegates 26th District:

Wesley R. Payne: 261

For Member of House of Delegates 27th Delegate District

Jeremiah Nelson: 2,013

Doug Smith: 2, 937

Marty Gearheart: 4,085

Eric Porterfield: 1,943

Joe C. Ellington Jr.: 3,732

For County Commission District III:

Greg Puckett: 5,832

For Prosecuting Attorney:

George Victor Sitler: 2,598

Brian K. Cochran: 4,184

For Sheriff:

Tommy “T.A.” Bailey: 6,303

For Assessor:

Lyle Cottle: 5,626

——————————————————————————————————————————-

Democratic ballot:

For President:

Michael R. Bloomberg: 116

Pete Buttigieg: 65

Deval Patrick: 21

Amy Klobuchar: 83

David Lee Rice: 357

Andrew Yang: 50

Tulsi Gabbard: 92

Bernie Sanders: 572

Michael Bennet: 28

Tom Steyer: 13

Joseph R. Biden: 2,653

Elizabeth Warren: 162

For U.S. Senator

Paula Jean Swearengin: 1,566

Richie Robb: 739

Richard N. Ojeda II: 1,840

For U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District:

Jeff Lewis: 109

Mr. Lacy Watson: 3,460

Paul E. Davis: 241

Hilary Turner: 479

For Governor:

Jody Murphy: 255

Stephen Smith: 1,445

Douglas Hughes: 304

Ron Stollings: 465

Ben Salango: 1,756

For Secretary of State:

Natalie Tennant: 4,016

For Auditor:

Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor: 3,683

For Treasurer:

John D. Perdue: 3,922

For Commissioner of Agriculture:

Dave Miller: 1,102

Wm J.R. Keplinger: 1,205

Bob Beach: 1,455

For Attorney General:

Isaac Sponaugle: 1,290

Sam Brown Petsonk: 2,495

For Member of the House of Delegates 26th Delegate District:

Ed Evans: 136

For Member of the House of Delegates 27th Delegate District:

Tina Russell: 3,872

—————————————————————————————————————-

Nonpartisan races:

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Division I:

David Hummel Jr.: 1,282

Richard Neely: 4,503

Tim Armstead: 4,691

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Division 2:

Joanna I Tabit: 2,170

William R. “Bill” Wooton: 6,373

Kristina “Kris” Raynes: 1,148

Jim Douglas: 1,150

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Division 3 unexpired term:

John A. Hutchison: 6,715

Bill Schwartz: 1,418

Lora A. Dyer: 1,972

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division I:

Mike Flanigan: 10,322

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 2:

Perry P. Richmond: 3,480

Susan Honaker: 7,496

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 3:

Keith T. Compton: 4,959

Sandra Dorsey: 5,191

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 4:

Charles N. Poe: 9,287

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 5:

William Holroyd: 4,786

Bill Lightfoot: 3,789

Marvin Lockett: 2,292

For Assessor:

Sharon D. Gearhart:3,905

Nonpartisan Board of Education:

Paul Hodges: 5,990

Richard Dillon: 3,379

Jim Bailey: 6,930

For Conservation District Supervisor:

Alvin Marchant: 9,350

