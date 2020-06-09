Mercer County vote totals from the June 9 primary election:
With 47 of 47 precincts reporting:
Republican ballot:
For President:
Matthew John Matern: 36
Bill Weld: 68
Donald J. Trump: 6,875
Joe Walsh: 81
Bob Ely: 20
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente: 43
For U.S. Senator:
Allen Whitt: 620
Larry Eugene Butcher: 401
Shelley Moore Capito: 5,897
For U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District:
Russell Siegel: 2,150
Carol Miller: 4,482
For Governor:
Doug Six: 70
Jim Justice: 5,409
Woody Thrasher: 756
Shelby Jean Fitzhugh: 62
Charles R. Sheedy Sr.: 36
Michael “Mike” Folk: 749
Brooke Lunsford: 60
For Secretary of State:
Mac Warner: 6,009
For Auditor:
John “JB” McCuskey: 5,658
For Treasurer:
Riley Moore: 5,712
For Commissioner of Agriculture:
Roy Ramey: 2,718
Kent Leonhardt: 3,189
For Attorney General:
Patrick Morrisey: 5,884
For State Senator 6th Senatorial District:
Chandler Swope: 5,748
Wesley Blankenship: 1,015
For Member of House of Delegates 25th District:
Tony Paynter: 293
For Member of House of Delegates 26th District:
Wesley R. Payne: 261
For Member of House of Delegates 27th Delegate District
Jeremiah Nelson: 2,013
Doug Smith: 2, 937
Marty Gearheart: 4,085
Eric Porterfield: 1,943
Joe C. Ellington Jr.: 3,732
For County Commission District III:
Greg Puckett: 5,832
For Prosecuting Attorney:
George Victor Sitler: 2,598
Brian K. Cochran: 4,184
For Sheriff:
Tommy “T.A.” Bailey: 6,303
For Assessor:
Lyle Cottle: 5,626
——————————————————————————————————————————-
Democratic ballot:
For President:
Michael R. Bloomberg: 116
Pete Buttigieg: 65
Deval Patrick: 21
Amy Klobuchar: 83
David Lee Rice: 357
Andrew Yang: 50
Tulsi Gabbard: 92
Bernie Sanders: 572
Michael Bennet: 28
Tom Steyer: 13
Joseph R. Biden: 2,653
Elizabeth Warren: 162
For U.S. Senator
Paula Jean Swearengin: 1,566
Richie Robb: 739
Richard N. Ojeda II: 1,840
For U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District:
Jeff Lewis: 109
Mr. Lacy Watson: 3,460
Paul E. Davis: 241
Hilary Turner: 479
For Governor:
Jody Murphy: 255
Stephen Smith: 1,445
Douglas Hughes: 304
Ron Stollings: 465
Ben Salango: 1,756
For Secretary of State:
Natalie Tennant: 4,016
For Auditor:
Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor: 3,683
For Treasurer:
John D. Perdue: 3,922
For Commissioner of Agriculture:
Dave Miller: 1,102
Wm J.R. Keplinger: 1,205
Bob Beach: 1,455
For Attorney General:
Isaac Sponaugle: 1,290
Sam Brown Petsonk: 2,495
For Member of the House of Delegates 26th Delegate District:
Ed Evans: 136
For Member of the House of Delegates 27th Delegate District:
Tina Russell: 3,872
—————————————————————————————————————-
Nonpartisan races:
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Division I:
David Hummel Jr.: 1,282
Richard Neely: 4,503
Tim Armstead: 4,691
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Division 2:
Joanna I Tabit: 2,170
William R. “Bill” Wooton: 6,373
Kristina “Kris” Raynes: 1,148
Jim Douglas: 1,150
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Division 3 unexpired term:
John A. Hutchison: 6,715
Bill Schwartz: 1,418
Lora A. Dyer: 1,972
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division I:
Mike Flanigan: 10,322
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 2:
Perry P. Richmond: 3,480
Susan Honaker: 7,496
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 3:
Keith T. Compton: 4,959
Sandra Dorsey: 5,191
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 4:
Charles N. Poe: 9,287
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 5:
William Holroyd: 4,786
Bill Lightfoot: 3,789
Marvin Lockett: 2,292
For Assessor:
Sharon D. Gearhart:3,905
Nonpartisan Board of Education:
Paul Hodges: 5,990
Richard Dillon: 3,379
Jim Bailey: 6,930
For Conservation District Supervisor:
Alvin Marchant: 9,350
