PRINCETON — The final ballot has been set for the May 10 Primary, with one Republican and one Democrat seeking the nomination to run for the lone Mercer County Commission seat up for grabs in November.
Incumbent Bill Archer is the only Republican to file and Jeff Disibbio, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, the lone Democrat seeking the nomination.
Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye filed for the Republican nomination to run to retain his office, the only candidate for either party.
Steven Ellison filed to run for the Republican nomination for Circuit Court Clerk and will be pitted against incumbent Julie Ball, also a Republican. No Democrat filed to run for the nomination.
Fifteen candidates filed for three positions on the Mercer County County School Board non-partisan race on May 10. This race is decided on May 10, not in November.
Those who filed are:
• District 1 — Pat Watkins and Bruce Barilla.
• District 2 — Carl Calfee, Jennifer Moore, incumbent Gregory Prudich, incumbent Jacinda Santon Smith, Tara Lively Mitchell and Holly (Buckner) Parish
• District 3 — Susan Sparks Gaither, Bo Webb, Mark D. Godfrey, Davette Hoylman and Angela M. Lambert and Joshua Ellison and Brandi Reece.
In a complicated scenario, the top three overall vote-getters win. However, in District 2, only two seats are available so no more than two candidates could win even if three candidates got the most votes. That means the fourth place finisher would win or the next highest vote getter from another district.
In District 3, only one seat is available so no more than one candidate can win a seat.
Board member Gene Bailey from District 3 did not file to run for reelection.
Board members Paul Hodges (District 1) and Jim Bailey (District 3) are not up for reelection this year.
Incumbent appointee Michael Crowder is the only non-partisan candidate to file for Magistrate District 3.
Two Mercer County residents have filed to seek nominations to run for the First Congressional District seat in the May Primary.
Zane Lawhorn of Princeton has filed for the GOP nomination and Lacy Watson of Bluefield is the lone Democrat seeking the Democratic nomination.
But Lawhorn is facing several opponents for the GOP nod, including incumbent Rep. Carol Miller.
Miller now represents the Third District but because of a statewide population loss reflected in the 2020 census West Virginia now has only two congressional districts.
Besides Miller and Lawhorn, the field of candidates for the GOP nod include Scott Fuller of Kenova, James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo and Kent Stevens of Milton.
In the state Senate District 6 race, incumbent Republican Mark R. Maynard of Wayne is being challenged by Wesley Blankenship of Baisden and Sabrina Grace of Williamson for the GOP nomination.
No Democrats filed for the District 6 primary election.
In the 37th House District, which is the new district that covers the Bluefield area, incumbent Del. Marty Gearheart is the only candidate to file for the GOP nomination for that seat.
“Skip” Crane is the lone candidate seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the 37th District seat.
Incumbent Del. Joe Ellington has filed to seek the Republican nomination to run for the 38th House District seat, which covers the Princeton area.
Tina Russell, who ran in 2020 for one of the three Mercer County seats in the 27th District at the time, is the only candidate for the Democratic nomination to run for the 38th District seat.
Incumbent Del. Doug Smith is the only candidate for the GOP nomination in the 39th House District, which covers part of Princeton and the Athens area.
No Democrat filed to run in the primary for that seat.
In the 41st House District, which includes the upper tier of Mercer County (Lerona) as well as most of Summers County and part of Raleigh County, incumbent Del. Jordan Maynor of Raleigh County is the only one seeking the GOP nod for that seat and no Democrat filed for the primary.
Incumbent Del. Ed Evans of McDowell County is the only Democrat to file for the 36th District House seat with two Republicans, Tom Acosta and Anita Hall, filing for the GOP nod to run for that seat.
The districts were created after the Legislature passed a bill earlier this year to have a single-member districts, rather than group candidates in one district. All 100 members now have a single district to represent.
Redistricting took place based on the 2020 Census.
In Monroe County, three Republicans have filed to run for the GOP nomination for County Clerk to replace Donnie Evans, who is retiring.
Brandon Eggleston of Sweet Springs, Jeremy Meadows of Lindside and Angela Miller Taylor of Lindside are seeking the nomination. No Democrat filed.
Three Republicans and one Democrat have filed for the nomination to run for the Monroe County Commission Eastern District seat.
Incumbent Kevin Galford of Lindside has filed for the Republican nomination along with Clyde Gum Jr. of Gap Mills and Joey Hazewood of Lindside.
Kevin Glover of Gap Mills is the only candidate seeing the Democratic nomination.
In the non-partisan Board of Education race, three seats are available and six candidates have filed.
This race will be decided on May 10, not in November.
Incumbents Everett Lee Fraley II of Gap Mills and Candy Sabol of Union have filed for reelection. Also on the ballot are Blaize Ferguson of Peterstown, Phillip Hunt of Lindside, William E. (Bill) Miller of Peterstown and Terry A. Utterback of Peterstown.
In the Circuit Clerk race, two Democrats are seeking the nomination: Incumbent Clerk Leta Gullette-Comer of Lindside and Teresa Brooks of Greenville.
Daniel Tickle of Peterstown is the only Republican to file for that party’s nomination.
In McDowell County, two Democrats are seeking the nomination to run for County Clerk: incumbent Donald Hicks and Tammie G. Bailey.
No Republican filed to run for the seat.
Two candidates filed for their party’s nomination to run for the Browns Creek seat on the McDowell County Commission.
Incumbent Democrat Michael D. Brooks and Republican, and former sheriff, Martin B. West will have no opposition in the primary and face each other in November.
Incumbent Circuit Clerk Francine Spencer, a Democrat, is the only candidate of either party to file to run for that seat.
Eight candidates have filed to run for three seats in the non-partisan McDowell County Board of Education.
They are Roberto “Tacoman” Diaz of Kimball, Jill Goins of Thorpe, W.J. Proffitt of Paynesville, Larkin Rippeth of Bradshaw, Angela Robinette of Kimball, Mark Shelton of War, Kevin Wade of Wilcoe and Incumbent David Williams of Coalwood.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
