HURLEY, Va. — Search and rescue efforts started after a flood devastated a Buchanan County, Va. have concluded, but work on restoring infrastructure and cleaning up are continuing as local and state agencies labor to helping people who lost their homes.
Heavy rains sent a flash flood hurling through the Guesses Fork Road area early Monday morning. About 34 homes were either destroyed where they stood or swept away entirely by the flood. Another 15 residences suffered major damage while an additional seven had minor damage.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that one person had died in the flood. This person’s name had not been released as of Friday pending notification of the next of kin. The body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia. Other people in the community have been located. About 50 people were aided by swift water rescue teams soon after the flood struck.
“Search and rescue operations have ended Thursday,” Chief Deputy Eric Breeding said Friday. “There are currently no other people missing.”
Contractors cutting down and clearing trees or using heavy equipment to remove wreckage kept traffic blocked Thursday and again Friday on Guesses Fork Road. New power poles were being installed as well.
Breeding said officials were estimating that it will take at least 30 days for power to be restored, and about one year for public water to be restored.
The road was closed Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
“No vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road as construction crews continue to work to install basic infrastructure back to the area,” Breeding said. “The Virginia National Guard and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office will continue to deliver supplies the residents of Guesses Fork on Friday.”
People who called Guesses Fork Road home have been going to the Hurley Community Center to collect donated supplies of food, water, cleaning supplies, tools and other essentials. Members of their families were coming, too, to offer comfort and support, but reaching them was not easy. Work crews often blocked traffic as they labored to clear debris and restore infrastructure.
Roderick Owens sat in traffic Thursday while a crew put up a new power pole. He recalled how the flood started while he was visiting his father. The flood struck and Owens – who suddenly found himself barefoot in the rushing water – had to help his father get away from his home. This was especially difficult because his father had a broken hip and couldn’t climb up the hillside.
“That was the scariest thing in my life,” he said.
Stanley McCoy of Grundy, Va. got out of his car and stretched his legs as he waited for the traffic to start moving. He was heading for his father’s home.
“I’m trying to take him a generator,” he said. “It’s leaking gas on me.”
McCoy said he heard about the flash flood early Monday morning when he got a phone call sent out from River View High School in nearby McDowell; the school was being used as a shelter for Hurley, Va. residents.
“That was the first time we had heard of anything over here,” McCoy recalled as he stood overlooking the rushing stream. He had not contacted his father at that time.
“I’ve not spoken to him since Sunday,” he said. “I talked to my brother who lives here and he said everything was OK. They were luckier than most.”
Many volunteers came to Guesses Fork Road without being asked when they heard about the crisis. George Bailey of McDowell County and his friends Eric and Greta Cline of Mingo County were riding up and down Guesses Fork Road on a side-by-side ATV. Every time they saw residents or workers, they offered them homemade hot dogs, soft drinks and snacks.
“We ain’t with nobody,” Bailey said when asked if they were with any particular relief group. “We just did this on our own.”
Guesses Fork resident William Adkins was near his family’s damaged home when Bailey and the Clines stopped by and offered refreshments. Adkins and his family were living in their car for a few days until they could go to their family in Kentucky.
Looking at his ruined home, Adkins said he was still visualizing the enormity of what had happened.
“It’s sad,” he said. “People’s homes were washing down the creek.” He pointed up the road. “We watched the double wide of the woman who lived down there wash away.”
Adkins said the flood reached his home about an hour and a half after it started. He had lived there for 27 years, but he had never seen the water rise to such a height.
“It was under the house and everything,” he recalled. “We grabbed what food we could and went up the mountain and watched it go by. It’s hard to take in. It’s like a bad dream. I appreciate everything that everyone has been trying to do.”
Donations were still being collected for the community. The most important donations include bottled drinking water and gallon containers; cleaning supplies including 5-gallon buckets, mops and shovels; batteries, flashlight and battery-powered lanterns. Donations were being dropped off at the community center and the Grundy Baptist Church.
Grants Supermarket has set up donation spots at each of its 16 locations. Marketing Director Pam Carter said the stores were accepting non-perishable food, cleaning supplies and pet food.
Breeding asked people not contribute clothing and blankets since there was already enough of those items on hand.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.