BLUEFIELD — Gov. Jim Justice spoke at Recovery Point Four Seasons in Bluefield on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate progress in his administration’s Jobs and Hope West Virginia program.
Jobs and Hope W.Va. is a program to help remove barriers to job opportunities for those recovering from addiction. The program has been operational across W.Va. since August and in just that time, the staff has received more than 500 referrals.
“We’re making real progress, there’s no question,” Justice said. “Is this the be-all and end-all? Of course not. But this is something on the way that can really be helpful.”
Justice spoke to a packed room at Recovery Point Four Seasons. The facility will be among the first treatment facilities across W.Va. joining the program.
“We’re all just the same, we all make mistakes, and substance use disorder truly is a disease that has grabbed hold of us,” Justice said. “We want everybody to be healthy, we want our families to be made whole, we want our workforce to get a boost. All of these things happen when we reach out to help each other. And that’s exactly what this program does.”
According to Gov. Justice, a large part of the program is the transition agents. Each person is assigned a transition agent to help with free treatment, free training, expungement and possibly a driver’s license with expungement.
Recovery Point Four Seasons Program Director, Brandon Lafferty went through Recovery Point’s program himself and graduated in 2017. He has been working there ever since.
He said that one of the biggest barriers to recovery was being able to love himself and accept his actions. He said that as the people being treated at Recovery Point understand the concept of the disease they have, they develop a better understanding of why they continue to “use.”
“Jobs and Hope helps people with the transition part of the program,” Lafferty said. “Once they get to a certain point, they do not know where they are going to work, where they are going to live, how they are going to get their driver’s license back, how they will pay fines to get off of probation and the transition agents get to help with that. They have someone they can go to and depend on to assist with everything they are going through.”
One of the transition agents is Larry McCormmack, who graduated from phase one of Recovery Point’s program in February of this year. “It was a tough road and a tough place to be but you learn a lot about yourself, the things you need to change to live a good life,” McCormmack said. “We just work with these individuals and eliminate any barriers they have so they can be productive members of society.”
McCormmack said at Recovery Point teaches drug users how to stay sober through helping other people.
“They learn how to stay sober here, but we wanted it to be an extension of their treatment to get them educated, to do whatever we can to make them have a long and good life,” McCormmack said. “I am kind of lucky, I am well educated but everyone does not have that. I got here because of this program.”
“You can see it, if you are me looking out at those people and see goodness in their eyes,” Justice said. “We have a real problem, all of us have to realize that this problem has the ability to cannibalize our whole state.”
Gov. Justice said the program was originally named, “Jim’s Dream,” because that is what it is to him.
“At the end of the day, what this started out being was Jim’s Dream and it transformed over into Jobs and Hope, but this is a simple breakdown of free treatment, free training, expungement and a driver’s license maybe with expungement,” Justice said. “The legislature was kind enough, we got $30 million in the beginning to start this, we surely need to keep plowing ahead because we have over 500 referrals so far in three months so we are making real progress.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.