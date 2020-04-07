BLUEFIELD — A fifth COVID-19 case has been reported in Mercer County, and it is the result of community spread.
According to the Mercer County Health Department, the individual contracted the virus through community transmission, also known as community spread.
This individual and their contacts have been identified and are self-monitoring and self-isolating, according to Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the health department.
Bragg said there are 100 pending test results for COVID-19 that have been reported to the Mercer County Health Department as of 1 p.m. Thursday. He didn't provide any more details as to when the health department is expected to have those test results back.
Bragg said residents of Mercer County should continue to stay at home unless they need supplies or are essential personnel. He said residents also should continue washing their hands for 20 seconds and maintaining social distancing.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also reported 67 new coronavirus cases in West Virginia Tuesday — a significant increase from previous days.
As of Tuesday at 10 a.m., 12,059 residents have been tested for COVID-19 in West Virginia, with 412 positive cases, 11,647 negative results and four deaths.
The confirmed cases per county are as follows: Barbour (3), Berkeley (57), Brooke (1), Cabell (11), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (19), Jefferson (31), Kanawha (61), Lewis (1), Logan (7), Marion (25), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (2), Mercer (5), Mineral (3), Monongalia (60), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (1).
Monroe and Summers counties are now the only southern West Virginia counties in the Daily Telegraph’s readership area to not report a confirmed case.
