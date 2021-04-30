RICHMOND — A maker of wood pellet grills and hardwood pellets will invest almost $3 million to establish a new grill pellet manufacturing operation in Wythe County. The company’s new location will purchase forest products sourced exclusively from Virginia’s robust hardwood resource and hire 15 new employees, the governor announced Wednesday.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Traeger Grills, manufacturer of the world’s top selling wood pellet grill and signature hardwood pellets, will invest nearly $3 million to establish a new grill pellet manufacturing operation in Wythe County. The company’s new location will purchase forest products sourced exclusively from Virginia’s robust hardwood resource and hire 15 new employees.
“Thanks to companies like Traegar Grills, forestry contributes $21 billion to our economy each year and supports thousands of quality jobs across our Commonwealth,” Northam said. “Our administration remains focused on supporting our diverse hardwood forests, ensuring they continue to provide a sustainable and natural raw material for manufacturers. We thank Traeger Grills for their commitment to this shared goal and the economic impact they will have on Southwest Virginia and the Commonwealth.”
Traeger Grills will partner with Musser Lumber, a previous recipient of a Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund award, to source Virginia-grown hardwood residual products. Musser Lumber recently expanded its ability to make customized blends of dried residual products from different hardwood species, allowing Traeger to manufacture a variety of flavored grill pellets suited for all types of cooking. At full production, Traeger expects to purchase several million pounds of hardwood products each month, creating an important new market for Virginia’s hardwood sawmills and forest landowners, state officials said.
“Traeger’s collaboration and co-location with Musser Lumber is a perfect example of how we can find creative ways to add value to Virginia’s forest products,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am pleased that we could partner with Wythe County to welcome Traeger Grills into our thriving forest products community and look forward to many years of working together to support this essential industry.”
“We pride ourselves on providing customers with premium hardwood pellets for all their Traeger cooking needs,” said Jim Hardy, chief supply chain officer at Traeger. “This opportunity to work collaboratively with Gov. Northam’s team is exciting and we look forward to welcoming Virginia to the Traegerhood.”
