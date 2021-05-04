BLUEFIELD — Bluefield’s municipal election is set for June 1 with three districts representing City Board on the ballot.
Two of those districts are contested.
In District I, incumbent Barbara Thompson Smith is being challenged by three candidates: Garry D. Moore Sr., Danny Hampton and Treyvon Shaun Simmons.
In District III, Daniel Wells, who was recently appointed to the seat when Robb Williams resigned after moving to Princeton, is facing Dassa Giles, Kyle Groye and Greg Saunders.
The only incumbent to face no opposition is Mayor Ron Martin, who represents District II.
The two at-large city board seats, held by Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles, are not up for reelection until 2023.
Early voting begins May 19 at 8 a.m. at City Hall and ends Saturday, May 29, at 5 p.m.
On June 1, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Herb Simms Center on Stadium Drive.
District I includes precincts 14, 15 and 20; District II, precincts 27 and 36; and District III, precincts 28, 31 and 32.
City Clerk Robert Luther said all precincts now vote at the Stadium Drive location.
“Several of them (candidates) have been out campaigning,” he said, as early voting will start in about two weeks.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
