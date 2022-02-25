PRINCETON — The search for a new administrator at the Mercer County Health Department has been narrowed down to four candidates.
Board of Health Vice Chair Stacey Hicks said during the board’s Thursday meeting he and fellow board member Dr. Daniel Wells were given the task of screening 27 applications and bringing the field of potential candidates to five.
“Daniel and I met last week,” he said, with each one independently choosing five candidates. “We compared notes and we were pretty close.”
After agreeing to the five, one candidate could not be reached to set up an in-person interview, so the field stands at four.
Interviews will be set up soon and held at the Princeton Rescue Squad building.
Bonnie Allen, Public Health Nurse at the department, has been serving as interim administrator.
Allen was appointed to take over temporarily in early December after former administrator Roger Topping resigned.
Topping stepped down in the wake of a COVID vaccination flap, when a vaccine clinic sponsored by the health department administered the wrong dosage of the Moderna booster to about 200 residents.
A half-dose was authorized for the booster shots but full doses were given. However, no serious side effects from the full doses were reported.
Dr. Randy Maxwell, board chair, also said the board has been successful in asking the state to reclassify the administrator’s position as “exempt” from civil servant status.
“This gives the board more flexibility to hold them accountable,” Maxwell said.
A civil servant receives state benefits but also falls under state guidelines regarding protocol for work performance and termination.
Maxwell said the next administrator will receive state benefits but be exempt from the civil servant category and be hired more as an independent contractor.
During the meeting, auditor Lisa Thornburg presented the annual audit report of the department.
She told the board the department had $545,000 more in assets this fiscal year, with most of that, about $300,000, in accounts receivable related to reimbursements for COVID vaccines administered.
Much of the money will come from insurance, Medicare and Medicare, she said, and it’s an estimate because it varies depending on how much each entity pays for the shots.
Thornburg said the audit showed solid finances.
“The board is in a good position,” she said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
