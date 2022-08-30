PRINCETON — County school systems are now open across the region with fewer COVID-19 precautions and fewer students using the virtual learning option to take their classes at home.
In Mercer County, students returned to class Aug. 26. The enrollment as of Monday was 8,188, according to Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools. The last school year ended with 8,465 students, a difference of about 277.
Last July, the board of education announced that students would be given the option to take their classes at home. A meeting was conducted Aug. 3 for families with questions about using the virtual learning option.
Harrison said that 76 of Mercer County’s students had been signed up for the virtual learning option.
“That’s way down from last year,” Harrison stated. “Last year, we had over 200. As the year went on, it dwindled. They started coming back in (to school).”
The school system is starting out with the COVID precautions it had in place during the last school year, Harrison said. Masks are optional, and student and staff who test positive for COVID need to stay home for five days.
Students and staff may return to school if they have stayed home and isolated for five days, are fever free for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medications and have symptoms that are improving.
Across the state line in Tazewell County, Va., students had their eighth day back to class. As of Monday, Tazewell County Schools had 5,217 students, down 47 students from last year, according to Superintendent Dr. Christopher Stacy.
“Historically, we have picked up students after Labor Day,” he said. “For the past 10 years after Labor Day, our enrollment has increased.”
Stacy did not have the numbers of students using virtual learning on hand, but said there has been “a small decrease” from last year.
The Tazewell County school system is not requiring masks this year, but they are available to students and faculty who want to wear one, Stacy said.
“Hopefully, we’re learning as a community to live with COVID,” he said. It’s not gone by any means, but we’re as back to normal as we have been before the pandemic.”
Representatives of McDowell County Schools were unavailable Monday.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.