BLUEWELL — Fetal remains buried in a shallow grave have been discovered in the Bluewell area of Mercer County, West Virginia State Police troopers said Sunday.
The remains were of a 19-week fetus, Senior Trooper K. A. Filer, investigating trooper with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment, said in a press release.
Filer said the State Police were contacted in reference to the possible human remains on Friday.
“This investigation led troopers to the Bluewell area of Mercer County, where troopers located fetal remains buried in a shallow grave,” Filer said. “Further investigation indicated that the remains had been left in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle for approximately one year, and were then found and subsequently buried improperly.”
Filer said evidence was found that the remains were of the 19-week fetus, “which had died of natural causes.”
“No foul play is suspected in the death,” Filer said.
Filer said an investigation is ongoing as to improper disposition of human remains.
“Due to the sensitive nature of this case, no names will be released,” Filer said.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
