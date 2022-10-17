By Kim Dunlap
CNHI News
In September 2021, an 18-year-old Texas woman named Alize Martinez was found lifeless in bed by her mother, who described that moment to ABC’s “Good Morning America” as the “worst day of her life.”
Just a few days earlier, a Shawnee, Kansas, mother named Libby Davis got the early-morning phone call that all parents dread. Her last images of her son — 16-year-old Cooper — were emergency personnel “violently pumping his chest” as they futilely fought to keep him alive.
All across the country, Americans are finding that deaths from ingesting fentanyl aren’t just something that happens elsewhere.
The problem is particularly acute in Indiana, where last year more than 2,700 Hoosiers died of drug overdoses, a 21 percent increase from the previous year, according to statistics provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About 85 percent of those deaths have been attributed to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that binds to receptors in the brain. Fentanyl is odorless and colorless, making it difficult to detect.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, two drug cartels based in Mexico supply most of the fentanyl found in the United States, often brought over the southern border via trucks.
Because such a small amount of fentanyl is so potent — about 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine — it’s relatively easy to move the substance without being caught.
“If you think about the drug busts of the past, we’re used to seeing large amounts of drugs placed on the hood of a car,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director of Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement for the State of Indiana.
“But just recently in Marion County, there was about a little bigger than a tennis ball and a little smaller than a softball amount of fentanyl that was seized. That was enough to kill 28,000 people. Just enough to fit on the end of a pencil is enough to kill someone.”
Illicit drugs such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana are sometimes laced with fentanyl, which causes an opioid overdose.
Fentanyl is also pressed into pills.
“Rainbow fentanyl” — brightly colored pills and powder — has been found in 21 states, Anne Milgram, head of the DEA, told NBC News recently. The pills are commonly referred to as “Skittles” or “Sweethearts” because of their candy-like appearance.
From May to September of this year, according to Milgram, the DEA seized 10 million fentanyl-pressed pills and 1,000 pounds of powder, the equivalent of 36 million potentially lethal doses.
And it’s not just adults who are getting into those potentially lethal doses of fentanyl, experts point out.
Jeanette Craw is the director of administration for Overdose Lifeline Inc., an organization in Indiana that works to help individuals, families and communities affected by substance use disorder.
According to statistics provided by Craw, overdoses among youth age 16-29 increased 864% from 1999 to 2020.
And in 2020, 84% of overdoses in youth age 15-24 were caused by opioids, Craw added. The incidence of overdoses more than doubled when fentanyl was involved.
Huntsinger emphasizes that it takes an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to stop fentanyl deaths. The last-line weapon in the fight is the drug naloxone, often called Narcan.
Naloxone is an opiate overdose reversal drug, meaning that it removes the opioids that are stuck on receptors in the brain and allows the respiratory system to begin working properly again.
Prior to 2015, Hoosiers had to have a prescription to carry and administer the life-saving drug, but now it’s free and available for use by anyone, thanks in part to Overdose Lifeline Inc.
Justin Phillips is the organization’s executive director.
“We recognized the gaps that existed in knowledge and awareness of the education,” Phillips said. “So side by side, we sort of started filling those gaps.”
A couple of years ago, Overdose Lifeline Inc. and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration partnered to distribute 5,000 naloxone kits per week with the help of more than 200 local distribution partners.
More than 400 NaloxBoxes and 19 naloxone vending machines are scattered throughout the state, Huntsinger noted, positioned outside libraries, at drug treatment centers and hospitals, and beside neighborhood bars, among other locations.
“We want to have a zero-barrier access in all 92 counties. … We know that access to naloxone is giving people another chance in entering recovery,” Huntsinger said.
Overdose Lifeline Inc. also partnered earlier this year with the CareSource Foundation to form a program that will supply naloxone training and kits to Indiana school corporations.
