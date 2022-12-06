Fentanyl is a “poisoning crisis, not an overdose crisis.”
During a live-streamed event Monday, that was one of the messages delivered by parents of youth who died from unwittingly taking fentanyl.
West Virginia Attorney GeneralPatrick Morrisey arranged the broadcast in Charleston as an attempt to spread the word about the dangers of this “terrible poison” from parents who have been directly “affected in the worst possible way…”
Morrisey has been working on various strategies to fight fentanyl, including pushing the federal Department of Homelands Security, Congress and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to take action.
He also continues a call for the Biden administration to classify fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, as a “weapon of mass destruction” in order to open up more federal avenues for action.
Morrisey is asking the new GOP U.S. Speaker of the House (who will be elected in early January) for oversight hearings on what is going on with fentanyl, from the trafficking through the southern border and federal reactions to the role social media plays in the spread of the deadly drug, which is often mixed in pills that resemble prescription medication, unbeknownst to the person taking it.
But Morrisey said he is grateful these families are providing their voices “on this critical issue” of fentanyl that, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) provisional analysis, killed almost 75,000 of the 100,000 drug-related deaths in America between June 2021 and June 2022.
For the eight families represented, their loved ones were struggling to overcome addiction when they were given drugs they had no idea contained fentanyl.
Tracy McNees Patterson of Parkersburg said her son had fought addiction since adolescence and had been in rehab for 90 days and “did great.”
But he had a relapse after release, which is not unusual, and bought some heroin, his “drug of choice.”
However, it was learned the heroin contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is in everything and our children are taking things offered to them, even prescription drugs, that have fentanyl,” she said, adding that this is not a red or blue political issue, this is a “red, white and blue American issue.”
Christina Nuce of Morgantown lost her 31-year-old son to fentanyl.
She said her son became addicted after taking pain killers for an injury.
“He became dependent on opioids,” she said. “He then bought them on the street.”
Nuce said when street opioids became too expensive, her son started using heroin.
“It took hold of him and kept him hostage,” she said of the addiction.
Although her son when to rehab, the “underlying causes” were never addressed and on release he relapsed.
“He thought it was heroin,” she said, “but it was fentanyl. He was poisoned.”
“This is a poisoning crisis, not an overdose crisis,” Nuce said. ”Fentanyl is the devil” and in these cases the “death of America’s future.”
Mary Bell Shelton said her son met the same fate when he bought what he thought was cocaine, but it contained a deadly dose of fentanyl.
No investigation was done because it was initially ruled as an overdose. But then the discovery of fentanyl changed that.
“It can happen to your child, to your family,” she added.
The dealer is on the run and was never charged in her son’s death, she said, and others said even when dealers are caught the penalties are often light.
All parents agreed the ways to stop the problem include spreading the word about the grim reality of the impact of fentanyl as poisoning, looking at addiction as a disease and have more treatment options, increasing investigations and strengthening penalties involving fentanyl, and urging government and law enforcement to work together at all levels for a full-court press on the crisis.
Some of the mothers have spearheaded a message campaign about fentanyl that says, “One time, one pill, will kill.”
“We have to get the word out about this deadly poison that is killing our young people,” Morrisey said, adding that people are dying every day, in every state and in every demographic group.
“As public servants, we have the sworn duty to use all our power within the boundaries of the law to protect our citizens,” he added. “The stakes are too high and failure is not an option.”
