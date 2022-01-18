Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.