By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
RICHMOND, VA — A major disaster declaration has been approved for Buchanan and Tazewell counties in response to flash floods and landslides last July, according to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Youngkin announced Wednesday that FEMA has approved the disaster declaration in response to an extreme rainfall event that occurred July 13-14 in Buchanan and Tazewell counties.
The Republican governor said the declaration provides federal support through public assistance and hazard mitigation grant programs to assist in recovery efforts and protect against future disasters.
The state is still awaiting a decision from FEMA on an individual assistance declaration that also has been requested in response to the same flooding incident.
“I would like to thank FEMA for approving Virginia’s request for federal assistance,” Youngkin said. “While we await the decision on our request for individual assistance to support the residents that were impacted, we are grateful to have this assistance to help us restore infrastructure and services in the impacted areas. As governor, I will continue to do everything we can to support these communities.”
Youngkin said the Virginia Department of Emergency Management will hold applicant briefings in the coming weeks to help inform potential grant applicants of the process for applying for and receiving federal grants. Applicants will have 30 days to register and submit a request for public assistance in the FEMA grants portal.
As part of the public assistance declaration, local, state, and private non-profit organizations with infrastructure damage or emergency and debris removal expenditures, may apply to FEMA for reimbursement of 75 percent of eligible costs. The FEMA Public Assistance program could take years to be fully reimbursed for disaster related expenditures, according to the governor's office. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is the administrative agency for this grant program.
With this approval, Youngkin said Virginia will receive funding for projects to reduce future flooding. He said the program could take five to seven years to implement. The application phase of the program is 12 months, and then FEMA may take six to 18 months to award the project based on environmental and historic review compliance or technical feasibility review. Federal assistance is approved at 75 percent of the total eligible project costs. Local governments and state agencies will apply through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management as the administrating agency.
Youngkin said a decision on the potential award of Individual Assistance is still pending.
U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D.Va., U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., also are applauding the disaster declaration.
“We are pleased that the federal government has taken this crucial step to aid recovery efforts in Buchanan and Tazewell counties,” Warner, Kaine and Griffith said in a joint statement. “We will continue pushing for individual assistance and all resources needed to help residents rebuild following this devastating flooding.”
