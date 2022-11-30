Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Tuesday that President Biden had approved a West Virginia disaster declaration that will help supplement local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from July 12-13 this year.
In July, there was localized flash flooding in McDowell County. Flooding was reported near the areas of War, Warriormine and Berwind, washing out road shoulders and undermining parts of traffic lanes on Warriormine Road, War Creek Road, Shop Branch Road, Berwind Road and a few others.
Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of McDowell County facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, FEMA officials said.
Damage assessments are continuing in other areas and additional counties may be designated for assistance after the assessments are completed.
FEMA also announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available in West Virginia to supplement local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Aug. 14-15 this year.
Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Fayette County.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide, FEMA officials said. Jeffrey L. Jones has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Damage assessments are continuing in other areas and additional counties may be designated for assistance after the assessments are completed.
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-WV and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, praised the president’s decision along with U.S. Representative Carol Miller, WV-3rd District.
“I am pleased President Biden has approved the federal disaster declaration for the heavy storms in July and August that caused flooding, landslides and mudslides throughout McDowell and Fayette Counties. This decision is welcome news and will provide much needed support to the Mountain State and our communities impacted by the storms,” Manchin said.
“I’m grateful to the first responders, National Guard members and fellow West Virginians for helping McDowell and Fayette Counties recover and rebuild, and I will continue working with federal, state and local officials to ensure West Virginia communities are prepared for any storm or disaster that comes our way.”
“West Virginia’s mountainous terrain often leaves our communities susceptible to flash floods, mudslides, and landslides, which can lead to devastating and destructive damage. I’m grateful for the efforts and service of our local leaders, first responders, and the West Virginia National Guard who sprang into action when these disasters struck over the summer. I’m glad the administration has approved our request for federal disaster aid, which will go a long way in helping communities in McDowell and Fayette counties recover,” Capito stated.
“I appreciate the Biden Administration for heeding our calls and declaring a disaster declaration for McDowell and Fayette Counties,” Miller said. “This funding provides our communities with the federal support they need to rebuild and recover. I urge all West Virginians who were affected by the flooding in July and August to take advantage of these important resources. As the weeks continue, we look forward to seeing more funding come available to assist all other counties affected by the flooding.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
