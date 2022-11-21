By Jill Harmacinski
CNHI News Service
BOSTON — Two Massachusetts men are facing federal charges for targeting and distributing fentanyl to veterans seeking substance abuse treatment, authorities said.
Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz, 29, and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, no age given, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl. Casado Ruiz was also charged with an additional count of distribution of fentanyl, according to information provided by the Department of Justice.
Casado Ruiz and Sanchez Bernabel were arrested Nov. 2. They had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Boston before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein and were held pending detention hearings scheduled for Nov. 9.
Between July 27, 2022 and Oct. 26, 2022 Casado Ruiz and Bernabel conspired to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Bedford to veterans seeking treatment for substance abuse disorder at the Bedford Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford, Mass., according to charging documents.
The head of the Boston division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation described the crimes as “absolutely appalling.”
“We believe they targeted veterans who have valiantly defended our country’s freedoms and are now seeking treatment for their substance abuse disorder, and plied them with fentanyl, a deadly narcotic 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge FBI, in a statement.
“This investigation clearly demonstrates that the grave consequences of the opioid crisis extend far beyond street level dealing, and the FBI’s resolve to work closely with our law enforcement partners to do everything we can to rid our communities of this deadly and destructive substance,” Bonavolonta said.
U.S. States Attorney Rachael Rollins said her office is committed to finding those illegally supplying opioids.
“Fentanyl continues to be the main driver of overdose deaths in our Commonwealth and nationwide. Last year alone, we lost over 2,000 people in Massachusetts to drug poisonings. The opioid crisis is real and growing. Individuals who seek to distribute fentanyl, especially those who target vulnerable populations, are a grave threat to our communities. We are committed to finding and prosecuting them. That is a promise,” said Rollins, in the DOJ statement.
“Every day, veterans risk their lives to protect our country, our freedom and our civil liberties. These sacrifices often come at great expense to their families, loved ones, and mental and physical health. One of the few benefits veterans receive is life-long healthcare services at any of the 170 VA medical centers and outpatient clinics throughout the country. If a veteran has a substance use disorder or mental health issue, a VA can offer lifesaving treatment and services. We allege that these two defendants conspired to sell fentanyl to veterans at or near the VA medical center/outpatient clinic in Bedford,” she said.
Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division, said “the DEA will continue to use every resource available to identify those who are contributing to this crisis across our communities. Today’s arrests serve as a warning to those traffickers who are fueling the opioid epidemic and addiction.”
“Massachusetts is in the midst of a devastating opioid crisis as deaths from fentanyl climb,” said
The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl provides for mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million.
The charge of distribution of fentanyl provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.
Lawrence police and the Bedford VA Medical Center Police Service assisted with he investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick Callahan, Lauren Graber and Kelly Lawrence of Rollins’ Health Care Fraud Unit are prosecuting the case.
