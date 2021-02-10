BLUEFIELD — Bluefield leaders want to write a letter to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito to ask them to try to retain the money in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan earmarked for states and local governments.
That stimulus package, pushed by Pres. Joe Biden, is now in the process of being finalized, but Democrats and Republicans have different versions, including how much, if any, of the $350 billion for states and municipalities will remain in the package.
Capito was one of 10 Republicans who met with Pres. Biden last week to discuss their offer of a $619 billion alternative, which earmarks no money for states and municipalities.
The outcome of any negotiations that create the final proposal directly impacts Bluefield and all cities and municipalities.
During the Bluefield City Board meeting Tuesday, Treasurer Kelly Davis told the board the city received $402,000 for the month of November from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act passed last year to help municipalities to cope financially with the impact of the pandemic.
The total received by the city for 2020, starting in March 2020, will be a little more than $2 million, Davis has said, but after the December 2020 reimbursement is received that may end.
“I was told we should still be reporting monthly (expenses covered) to the state like we have been under the CARES funding,” she said. “But the funding isn’t there right now (for 2021), but it may come.”
Gov. Jim Justice had set aside $225 million for municipalities of the total $1.25 billion in CARES money that came to state last year, but all was for 2020.
“We have one more month (December) of reimbursement from the state (from the CARES Act),” said City Manager Dane Rideout, but no more help may be coming and negotiations over the stimulus package so far are up in the air.
Rideout suggested writing the letter.
“It is important to us,” he said. “It (the money for municipalities) keeps falling off the plate.”
It is possible the $1.9 trillion package could be passed without GOP support, but Manchin has made it clear he will support only a bipartisan effort.
On another matter, Rideout told the board the city has seen plenty of snow so far this winter and crews have been busy keeping streets clear.
“We had 25 inches of snow in the last 30 days,” he said. “That is twice as much as we have received in the last few years.”
Some city snow plow drivers have been working three weeks straight without a day off,” he said. “They are hoping for no more snow, but some may be coming this weekend.”
Rideout said the city has already used 3.2 million pounds of cinder and salt for the roads.
In other action, the board also heard the first reading of an ordinance that will bring some legal charges in the city in line with state Code.
City Attorney Colin Cline said he has been comparing the state’s criminal code with the city’s and wanted an ordinance to write the city’s criminal code the same as the state’s
One change could broaden the charge of simple possession of marijuana to possession of a controlled substance, which is what the state does.
A “conditional discharge” is also broadened that applies to a first offender of simple possession of drugs, not just marijuana, as the city now has. Cline said that means if the first offender successfully completes six months of supervised probation the offense goes away.
“We had that provision in the city,” he said, but it was only applicable to marijuana and not to other controlled substances.
The ordinance will also follow state Code by requiring operators of motor vehicles to have registration cards and driver’s licenses in their possession while driving.
The city would also adopt the state’s “move over” law that requires motorists to move into another lane if possible or slow down to 25 mph if law enforcement, an emergency vehicle or road workers are pulled off on the side of the road.
The city’s code now deals only with what to do if a motorist is “approached” by an emergency vehicle.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
