WELCH — A staff member of the federal prison in McDowell County has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), but this case was confirmed about two weeks ago and is not a new case for the county, a representative of the McDowell County Health Department said Thursday.
One confirmed COVID-19 case was reported at the Federal Correctional Institution, McDowell near Welch, after tests for coronavirus were conducted there, according to Shannon Hardee, LPN nurse director for the McDowell County Health Department.
“That was two weeks old,” Hardee said Thursday. “He’s actually a resident in Mercer County.”
Since the patient is a Mercer County resident, his case was counted among the people who tested positive there, she said. McDowell County still has a total of six cases.
“The six that we have are the same six we’ve had for a while,” Hardee said, adding that McDowell County’s last confirmed case was reported around Easter Sunday.
Hardee said the county health department calls the federal prison three times a week to check on the people there. The case was confirmed after performing tests there.
“It (the prison case) is not a new one,” she stated. “We’ve had residents call thinking McDowell County has gotten a seventh positive case; but no, we’re still at six and all six have recovered.”
Information on the prison staff patient was not immediately available Thursday from the Mercer County Health Department.
