The reactions of federal legislators in West Virginia and Virginia to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade followed party lines.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. said in a statement he was “deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.”
“It has been the law of the land for nearly 50 years and was understood to be settled precedent,” he said. “I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans.”
Manchin said he is a Catholic, and was raised pro-life and will always “consider myself pro-life.”
“But I have come to accept that my definition of pro-life may not be someone else’s definition of pro-life,” he said. “I believe that exceptions should be made in instances of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is in jeopardy. But let me be clear, I support legislation that would codify the rights Roe v. Wade previously protected. I am hopeful Democrats and Republicans will come together to put forward a piece of legislation that would do just that.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said states should have the responsibility to make these decisions, a position she had previous to the court’s action.
“By overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court has returned this issue to the states to make their own determination,” she said. “I support this decision, and I would expect West Virginia to support this decision as well. This ruling does not create a federal ban on abortion, as has been suggested by some of my colleagues. Many feel strongly on this issue, but I condemn violent rhetoric and threats towards the Supreme Court Justices. I will continue to oppose extreme legislation at the federal level, and will follow debates in state legislatures, including in West Virginia, on this issue.”
On the Virginia side, both Democratic senators expressed discontent with the decision in statements.
Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-VA, said the decision “turns back the clock.”
“This decision jeopardizes the health and autonomy of millions of American women and turns back the clock on nearly 50 years of settled and reaffirmed law – reflecting a Court that has increasingly issued politicized rulings that undermine the fundamental rights of Americans,” he said. “This decision will take control over personal health care decisions away from individuals and give it to politicians in state legislatures across the country. I am heartbroken for the generations of women who now have fewer rights than when they were born, many of whom will be forced into life-threatening or prohibitively expensive circumstances to access health care as a result of this radical decision. For them and for all Virginians and Americans, I will continue working to protect needed access to safe, legal abortion.”
Senator Tim Kaine released a similar statement.
“I am deeply disturbed that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, upsetting decades of precedent protecting the right of women to make fundamental personal decisions about contraception and abortion without unnecessary government interference,” he said. “That’s why I’ve been engaged in efforts in the Senate to codify the basic framework of Roe v. Wade and related cases into federal law. We’re not going to give up on the fight to protect the right to choose.”
Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., (R-9th District) said the Roe v. Wade decision was “a constitutional error that has produced decades of tragedy.”
“The Supreme Court got the law right today in Dobbs,” he said of Friday’s ruling. “The Court has returned to the individual states the ability to make their own decisions on this issue. Our task going forward from this decision is to carry on the hard but rewarding work of building a culture that protects, respects, and cherishes life.”
