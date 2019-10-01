BECKLEY — A former Daniels pharmacist who is accused by federal investigators of operating a multi-million dollar scam with her late husband will await her November trial on home confinement, a United States District Court judge ruled Monday morning.
Cochran, 38, appeared before US Magistrate Omar Aboulhosn with her court-appointed attorney, Rhett Johnson, to continue a Thursday arraignment and detention hearing, after U.S. Southern District Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kathleen Robeson requested that Cochran, who faces up to 30 years in prison, await trial in jail.
West Virginia State Police and US Secret Service agents arrested Cochran at her 4-H Lake Road home early Thursday on 26 federal charges related to bankruptcy fraud, identity theft and the alleged operation of two businesses, Tactical Solutions Group (Tactical) and Technological Management Solutions (TMS), following a lengthy investigation by West Virginia State Police, US Secret Service, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).
Cochran awaited the Monday hearing at Southern Regional Jail and was accompanied into the courtroom by U.S. marshals.
Aboulhosn ruled Monday that Cochran will stay at her home under third-party custodianship of her father, who will move into her house. He ordered that Cochran go to Charleston Monday morning for home confinement monitoring to be established for her.
The magistrate ruled that Cochran will wear an electronic monitoring device, denying a request by her attorney that she would not have to wear a monitoring bracelet.
Aboulhosn told Johnson that Cochran had agreed to the electronic monitoring device on Thursday, which is why the hearing had been continued to Monday.
On Thursday, Aboulhosn had said that Cochran would need a landline set up inside of her home and that her home would have to be inspected by law enforcement officials.
“I thought that was the understanding, all week,” said the magistrate on Monday. “To wait for her to get on a telephone.”
Johnson said that he thought the monitoring device was better than prison when he made the initial agreement Thursday.
He made the request on Monday that Cochran not be required to wear the device.
Aboulhosn denied the request.
The magistrate also denied a request that Cochran be allowed to transport her children to and from school and extracurricular activities.
“I can’t permit her to do it,” he said.
Cochran paid an unsecured $10,000 cash bond. She will also be responsible for paying a portion or all costs associated with home confinement, Aboulhosn said.
She must surrender her passport, continue any outpatient or inpatient counseling and may not have access to alcohol, illegal drugs or firearms, as a condition of home confinement.
The magistrate ruled that any pre-trial indictments be filed within 30 days of the trial date, which is currently set for Nov. 4 but could be continued.
He also ruled that any plea deal between Cochran and prosecutors would have to be made a week prior to the trial.
Pre-trial hearings start in October.
Federal prosecutors have moved to confiscate Cochran’s home, along with real estate on S. Eisenhower Drive and Parkwood Drive.
Johnson has filed a motion that confiscation of real estate be postponed until after any criminal proceedings.
Prosecutors have already taken a 1965 Shelby Cobra, various other automobiles and jewelry that they say the Cochrans purchased with investors’ money.
Federal prosecutors allege that Cochran and her late husband, Michael Cochran, presented the companies as government contractors to the US Department of Defense, allegedly telling family and acquaintances that Tactical provided semi-automatic weapons to the US military and other organizations and boasting on a Tactical website that the company was a “leading supplier” to the Department of Defense.
Prosecutors allege there was never a single federal government contract and that the Cochrans took more than $2.5 million from at least 11 investors and lived luxuriously. Federal authorities allege that Cochran spent over one million in investors’ fund. They reported they are still trying to determine what happened to the remainder of the funds, which is more than a million dollars.
Cochran told attorneys at a creditors’ meeting for her bankruptcy hearing on Aug. 22 that she believed she had enough money in the business accounts to pay her debts, if federal authorities would unfreeze the accounts.
James Quesenberry, a board member of Shady Spring Youth Baseball League, where Cochran served as treasurer until June, reported to The Register-Herald in September that an internal audit of league finances in August showed dozens of unauthorized transactions from the league account, including payments to Tactical, Amazon, Yeti and sports stores, starting in October 2018.
He said Cochran had written a check on the Tactical account to the league for over $16,000 as a donation but that the check “bounced.”
Quesenberry, who conducted the internal audit in August and submitted the data to State Police, said there was less than $40 in the league account when authorities froze it in June, under Cochran’s management.
Cochran allegedly accepted a $50,000 down payment in June from a local investor for the purchase of 49 percent sale of Tactical for $4.9 million.
Michael Cochran died on Feb. 11. State law enforcement officials have exhumed his body, following a Raleigh County Circuit Court judicial order in early September.
Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller on Monday declined to speak to say there is an investigation into Michael Cochran’s death.
