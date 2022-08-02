PRINCETON — A multi-use community center plan featuring basketball courts, a soccer court and a martial arts room could receive funding by becoming part of the Fiscal Year ‘23 federal draft appropriations bills.
The City of Princeton recently announced that its city hall complex was picked to be part of the FY ‘23 federal draft appropriations bill with a $2.2 million allocation for the project. The $2.2 million will serve as a 55 percent match for total costs associated with constructing a new municipal multi-use community center as well as paving and facade improvements.
The remaining 45 percent will be paid for through a combination of municipal financing and available funds, according to City Manager Mike Webb.
“It can be a combination of general funds, bond issuance or ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds that are available,” Webb said.
The community center will include two multipurpose rooms, one classroom, three basketball courts, a soccer court, martial arts room as well as space for various community uses. The purpose of the community center is to be able to replace the current Parks and Recreation Center on Morrison Drive, Webb said.
New facilities at the city complex off Stafford Rive will have uses going beyond recreation. Besides sporting events, it could be a venue for social gatherings such as birthdays and community events, he said. It will also serve as an emergency preparation and response site.
Webb said the city will learn whether the funds will become available “whenever the appropriation bill gets passed, so hopefully in the very near future.”
If Congress approves the appropriations bill, the city will still have to seek approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, he said.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., sponsored this allocation in the FY ‘23 federal draft appropriations bills. Capito visited the municipal complex in 2020.
“Princeton appreciates Senator Capito’s commitment to our area,” Webb said. “This announcement is great news for our residents and community, for it will give us the resources needed to complete our municipal complex as soon as possible. We hope to have this phase completed within the next couple of years with the entire project finished thereafter. Though this money is not guaranteed, we are hopeful it will remain in the final version of the FY ‘23 federal appropriation bill.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
