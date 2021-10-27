By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
HURLEY, Va. — A federal major disaster declaration has been approved for Buchanan County, according to U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va.
The disaster declaration is in response to significant flooding that occurred in the Hurley community between August 30 and August 31, resulting in widespread property and infrastructure damage, and one death.
“Recovery from August’s severe flooding will take time, but the federal major disaster declaration will significantly help Hurley move forward,” Griffith said Wednesday. “This declaration opens up new sources of aid for the rebuilding effort and will contribute to overcoming the flood’s devastation.”
A flash flood that struck the Guesses Fork Road area on Aug. 30 resulted in one death and destroyed at least 34 homes while damaging many others. Power and water utilities also were damaged in that area.
Many in the community are still struggling to recover from the summer storm.
An earlier report from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam estimated damage from the flood at $13.8 million.
Now that a federal disaster declaration has been approved by the Biden administration, three recovery programs will become available to affected residents. They include the Individual Assistance, Public Assistance, and Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs.
Disaster survivors will be able to apply for individual assistance directly to FEMA to make repairs to their homes. Other programs such as disaster unemployment, crisis counseling, and disaster legal services may also be available. FEMA will also likely set up a disaster recovery center for survivors to seek these services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.