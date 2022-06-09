About 20,000 locations in West Virginia that lack access to high-speed broadband will finally be served as a result of the $136 million allocation in federal funding announced this week.
Mitch Carmichael, secretary of the state Department of Economic Development, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Wednesday West Virginia is one of only four states to receive the first of the broadband funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“We’re just so thrilled for this day,” he said, adding that programs have been developed in the state to “pull down federal money.”
Carmichael said broadband is a “vital service” and a priority for the state.
“The pandemic really highlighted the need for broadband,” he said. “It was felt in areas like distance learning, so that children could continue their education process from home, as well as for telehealth, so that our citizens could interact with their physicians and other healthcare providers virtually. Broadband is also what makes remote work possible.”
Carmichael said it is an “incredible moment” for the state.
“We will be deploying these assets to serve over 25,000 residents with broadband connection,” he said.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., made the broadband money announcement Tuesday, saying the ARPA funds will be matched with $90 million from West Virginia’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and an additional $10 million from the state’s revenue.
“Reliable, affordable broadband access is absolutely critical for West Virginians and Americans to do their jobs, complete their homework, keep up with their healthcare appointments, and to compete in a 21st century economy,” he said. “Today I am proud to announce that West Virginia’s plan to use $136.3 million from the American Rescue Plan to expand reliable, affordable high-speed broadband access across West Virginia has been approved. We need to take the same transformative approach toward broadband that we took toward electricity in the 1930s, and this investment in broadband deployment is a down payment on those efforts.”
Manchin said the funding will serve about 10 percent of the locations in the state now lacking the service.
The state will use three separate grant programs that focus funding for last-mile connections to homes and businesses currently without access to internet at speeds of at least 25/3 Mbps.
The Line Extension Advancement and Development Program (LEAD) will fund the extensions of last-mile broadband networks that can be constructed quickly, the Major Broadband Projects Strategies Program (MBPS) will fund larger-scale projects designed to serve large numbers of eligible addresses, and GigReady will provide local governments with the opportunity to utilize SLFRF as matching funds for broadband infrastructure projects, according to Tuesday’s announcement.
Each of these three programs is designed to enable funding to reach areas that are hardest to serve due to low population density, rurality, or other factors.
Virginia, New Hampshire and Louisiana are the other states to receive money from the initial round of funding.
Charles Boothe
