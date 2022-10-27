TAZEWELL, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that the Commonwealth of Virginia has received a Small Business Administration declaration to assist Virginians with their recovery efforts due to severe flooding in July.
This declaration applies to Buchanan County, Va.; the contiguous Virginia counties of Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell; the contiguous Kentucky county of Pike; and the contiguous West Virginia counties of McDowell and Mingo. All counties included in the declaration (Buchanan and the adjacent counties) are eligible to apply for physical damage SBA loans as well as the Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small businesses, according to the governor’s announcement.
“We are grateful that additional assistance is being provided to help these communities that have suffered the loss of their homes, businesses and property,” said Youngkin said. “We continue to keep our thoughts with those trying to recover and will continue our support in the days, months, and years to come.”
To assist businesses and residents affected by the disaster, the SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in Whitewood, Va., at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Buchanan County. The DLOC will be at the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department on 16128 Dismal River Road.
The office opened Tuesday. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The office will be closed Sundays, and it will close permanently on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.
The United Way of Southwest Virginia thanked Youngkin, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development on Wednesday for their continued work and assistance in the relief efforts for those affected by historic flooding in Southwest Virginia.
“We are disappointed to learn that FEMA has denied individual assistance to those affected in the Whitewood community,” United Way officials said. “We will continue to help residents through funds raised right here in Southwest Virginia, along with the Long Term Recovery Group in Buchanan County and its volunteer committee.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
