PRINCETON – Charges ranging from drug possession to first-degree murder have been handed down by the February 2022 Mercer County Grand Jury.
Arraignment hearings will be held on Monday, Feb. 28 at the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton, according to the Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Cases involving incarcerated defendants will be conducted between 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Cases before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills will be heard between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Cases before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler will be heard between 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Cases before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope will be heard between 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The following is a list of the indictments from the February 2022 Mercer County Grand Jury:
• Aaron OJ Gamble, 40, Princeton — Possession with the intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, to wit: hydromorphone;
• Alfonso Lee Martin, AKA “Dirty Red” 54, Bluefield — Possession with the intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: fentanyl; Unlawful manufacture delivery, or possession of fentanyl; Possession with the intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine; Possession with the intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: hydromorphone; Possession with the intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: benzylone ; Unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person;
• Angel Gloria Tedder 39, Princeton — Child abuse creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury
• Anthony Donald McCoy, 60, Gary — Receiving or transferring or possessing stolen property
• Bobby Joe Masters, 20, Rock — Burglary; Breaking & entering; Grand larceny; Conspiracy; Destruction of property
• Charles Lawrence Bevins, 42, Bramwell — Breaking & entering; Destruction of property; Petit larceny
• Charles Scott Smith, 55, Bluefield — Child abuse resulting in bodily injury
• Christopher Lonte Watkins, 28, Bluefield — Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine; Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: fentanyl; Conspiracy; Unlawful manufacture, delivery or possession of fentanyl
• Crystal Dawn Gore, 43, Princeton — Receiving or transferring or possessing stolen property
• Crystal Diane Kinzer, 43, Bluefield — Possession with the intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit; methamphetamine; Possession with the intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, to wit: lorzaepam; Conspiracy; Obtaining money by fraudulent schemes
• Darius Antonio Johnson, 26, Lynchburg, VA — Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: marijuana; Fleeing from an officer while operating a vehicle in a manner showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others; Possession of a schedule I controlled substance,, to wit: marijuana
• Darren George Porter, Jr., 29, Princeton — Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine; Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: fentanyl; Unlawful manufacture, delivery or possession of fentanyl; Driving on revoked license for DUI
• Dennis Lawrence Norwood, 70, Athens — Sexual abuse 1st degree; Child abuse creating a substantial risk of bodily injury or death
• Esker Neal McCauley, 63, Bluefield — Failure to provide notice of changes in sex offender registration; Second or subsequent offense
• Farrah Lynn Compton, 27, Princeton — Obtaining or attempting to obtain any class of welfare assistance by false statement
• George Wayne Dietrich, II, 42, Bluefield — Obtaining money by false pretenses
• Gregory Stone Bryson 26, Princeton — Grand larceny; Conspiracy
• Harley Earl Gentry, 20, Princeton — Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: marijuana; Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
• Herman Dwayne Hancock, 29, Bluefield — Breaking & entering; Grand larceny
• James Roger Farmer, 37, Bluefield — Burglary
• Janice Lee Compton, 55, Bluefield — Obtaining or attempting to obtain any class or welfare assistance by false statements
• Jamie Bryan Dunn, 20, Princeton — Forgery & uttering
• Jeremy Jerome Woody, 34, Princeton — Sexual assault 2nd degree; Sexual abuse 1st degree
• Jesse Daniel Duff, 38, Princeton — Burglary; Assault during the commission of a felony; Attempt to commit a felony; Malicious wounding
• Jimmy James Prince, 36, Princeton — Unlawful possession of firearm by a prohibited person
• John Alvie Addison, 44, Unknown — Obtaining money by fraudulent schemes and fraud in connection with an access device
• Johnetta Kay Robinson, 32, Bluefield — Wanton endangerment
• Jonathan William Moore, 43, Frankford — Possession with the intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance to-wit; methamphetamine
• Jordan Robert Babin, 27, Luray, VA — Sexual abuse 1st degree
• Jordan Thomas Wright, 24, Princeton — Burglary; Grand larceny; Possession of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: fentanyl
• Joseph Eric Sacra, 41, Bluefield — Fleeing from an officer while operating a vehicle in a manner showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others; Burglary; Driving suspended admin; Operating a vehicle without insurance; Fleeing on foot
• Joshua Aaron Lusk, 35, Princeton — Forgery & uttering
• Joshua EdwardKelley, 30, Bluefield — Domestic battery 3rd offense
• Justin Delon Cox, 32, Princeton — Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child; Sexual abuse 1st degree
• Justin Lynn Warf, 28, Bluefield — Fleeing from an officer while under the influence; Fleeing from an officer while operating a vehicle in a manner showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others
• Justin Tyler Wyatt, 28, Montcalm — Child abuse resulting in bodily injury
• Kaige Dalton Fry, 19, Princeton — Obtaining money by fraudulent schemes; Fraud in connection with an access device
• Kandice Marie Cline, 29, Bluefield — Burglary; Grand larceny; Fraudulent use of counterfeit or unauthorized access device; Petit larceny; Obtaining money by fraudulent schemes
• Kevin Lee Burdette, 45, Matoaka — Burglary; Breaking & entering; Grand larceny; Conspiracy; Destruction of property
• Krista Nicole Ruger, 29, Princeton — Obtaining welfare assistance by false statements or by misrepresentations
• Kristen Gayle Farmer, 48, Bluefield — DUI causing serious bodily injury; Failure to obey traffic signal light
• Malcom James Miller, 20, Bluefield — Possession with the intent to deliver schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: marijuana; Operation of a vehicle without a safety belt; Operating a vehicle without inspection certificate; Operating a vehicle without insurance; Unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
• Michael Andrew Shrader-Juba, 29, Princeton — Obtaining or attempting to obtain any class of welfare assistance by false statements
• Natasha Jo Montgomery, 37, Bluefield — Bringing stolen property into the state
• Preston Scott Sizemore, 20, Princeton — Burglary; Breaking & entering; Grand larceny; Conspiracy; Destruction of property
• Rachel Emily Jenkins, 26, Bluefield — Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: fentanyl; Conspiracy; Unlawful manufacture delivery or possession of fentanyl
• Randall Stanton Crisco, Jr., 52, Princeton — Obtaining or attempting to obtain any class of welfare assistance by false statements
• Robert Andrew Daniels, Jr., 26, Rock — Grand larceny; Driving while license is suspended or revoked admins.
• Robert Lee Long, 37, Princeton — Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
• Robert Phillip Thayer, 29, Bluefield — Malicious assault
• Rodney Allen Mitchell, 50, Princeton — Possession with the intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: heroin; Unlawful manufacture delivery or possession of fentanyl; Unlawful possession of a firearm by prohibited person
• Ronald Lee Burton, Jr., 47, Falls Mills, VA — Burglary; Grand larceny
• Samuel Andrew Brukett, 38, Princeton — Possession with the intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine; Possession with in the intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, to-wit lorzaepam; Conspiracy; Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
• James Hugh Stehlin, Jr., 36, Beaver — Use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor
• Juan Elix Tabb, 39, Beaver — Murder 1st degree
• Kaleb Jakeh Starkey, 20, Beaver — Possession with the intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: fentanyl; Possession with the intent to deliver a schedule II counterfeit controlled substance to-wit oxycodone; Conspiracy; Unlawful manufacture delivery or possession of fentanyl
• Jerome Michael Lynn, 29, Beaver — Fleeing from an officer while operating a vehicle in a manner showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others; Fleeing from an officer while DUI, controlled substances or drugs; Driving suspended -,admin; Operating a vehicle without insurance
• Matthew R. Billings, 33, Beaver — Distribution & exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct; Failure to provide notice of changes in sex offender registration
• Rex Allen Hurt, 41, Beaver — Kidnapping; Assault during the commission of a felony; Burglary
• Derek Adam Schipper, 34, Beaver — Grand larceny; Conspiracy
• Tanisha Jetamie Bushnell, 41, Bluefield — Obtaining welfare assistance by false statements or by misrepresentations
• Tasha Mae Reichard, 36, Princeton — Child abuse resulting in bodily injury
• Timothy Darren McCowan, 57, Princeton — Possession with the intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine; Operating a vehicle without insurance; Driving while operators license is suspended
• Vincent Jerome Brown, 56, Winston Salem, NC — Bringing stolen property into the state
• Zion-Justice Antonio Robinson, 23, Kernersville, NC — Delivery of a schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: heroin; Possession with the intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: heroin; Possession with the intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: marijuana.
