BLUEFIELD — A feasibility study to help determine a course of action to take on either repairing or replacing the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield is on moving forward.
The Bluefield City Board of Directors approved the funding for the study last month and on Tuesday heard from City Manager Dane Rideout that a RFQ (Request For Quotation) will be advertised to find an engineering company to conduct the study.
Grant Street Bridge is owned by Norfolk Southern (NS) and it crosses the company’s railroad tracks, but was closed in June 2019 because the state Department of Transportation (DOT) inspected it and found the bridge unsafe for use because of extensive deterioration.
However, Norfolk Southern has yet to be involved or offer any solutions after invitations from the city.
The bridge connects the East End and North Side with Princeton Avenue and downtown, and residents impacted by the closing now have to use a very narrow and dangerous road, which is hazardous and increases response time for emergency vehicles.
A Task Force was created to tackle the problem and the feasibility study was recommended.
Deloris French, a resident of the North Side area and member of the Task Force, said the feasibility study will provide a road map forward.
French said the study has five objectives:
• To review the existing engineering and relevant information.
• Develop an engineering report identifying alternatives.
• Project a cost for each alternative.
• Identify potential funding sources.
• Preparation and delivery of an engineering report.
These goals are a requirement to move forward, she said. “We will have something to go to the railroad with and not just show up to say what we need.”
French said if those five items are addressed, it will provide the city with “something we can sink our teeth into.”
“We are going up against a giant,” she said. “The railroad is big and we can’t go up there half-stepping. We need something to justify having a bridge. This study will lead us to that.”
Rideout said the deadline for submitting an RFQ is March 27 and the Task Force members will screen presentations from firms and come up with a recommendation to the board to accept a firm and then pursue a contract.
“The intent is for us to have the ammunition to educate…” Rideout said, not only referring to NS but also to legislators and anyone involved in the process of finding a solution, and funding, to get the bridge back open even if the city does not own the bridge. “It’s the right thing for the city to do. We are trying to get that bridge fixed or replaced.”
Rideout said he has also talked with Dr. Patrice Harris, a Bluefield native who is now president of the American Medical Association and lives in Chicago.
“She has pledged to assist us in engaging he railroad,” he said, adding that her position of access and influence can be a key.
Rideout said the next meeting of the Task Force is April 9, when bids from the RFQ will be examined.
The city also plans to engage outside counsel to deal with any legal issues involved in negotiations with Norfolk Southern.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
