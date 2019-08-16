PIPESTEM — Celebrities from horror movies including the original “Halloween,” “Halloween 5,” “The Hills Have Eyes,” and music from bands including “Mushroomhead” are coming Aug. 24 to southern West Virginia.
Fearfest WV will open 11 a.m. and continue until 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Pipestem Event Center. The event will be hosted by Bill Moseley from the movie “House of 1,000 Corpses,” and movies including “The Devil’s Rejects” and the upcoming movie “Three From Hell,” according to Arthur Bauer, a spokesperson for Kingpin Event Promotions. Moseley was also in the movie “Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.”
“It’s a family event,” Bauer said. “You can bring the whole family, the kids...they do have VIP tickets. Those will go on sale pretty soon because you get a lot of stuff with the VIP tickets; and you get family packs that you can use to bring the whole family.”
Celebrities including Tony Moran, the original Michael Myers from “Halloween” will be appearing along with Jeremy Ambler from the television show “The Walking Dead” plus movies like “The Crazies” and “American Reunion,” which is a sequel to “American Pie.” And Tamara Glynn from “Halloween 5,” who also appeared on the television show “Miami Vice.”
Music is a big part of the Fearfest WV activities, too.
“Of course, they’re going to have like 15 bands,” Bauer said. “The headliners are Mushroomhead and September Mourning. There’s going to be a lot of vendors set up selling all types of merchandise.”
Anthony Ferraraccio said he hopes Fearfest WV will become an annual event. The Pipestem Event Center has been the setting for festivals such as Metal in the Mountains and Oktoberfest.
“This will be the first time we’ve ever done this type of event with celebrity actors,” Ferraraccio said. “This will be our first annual, and we’ll do it the same weekend every year; just like we do Metal in the Mountains. It’s really a festival with celebrity actors. Mushroomhead will be our headliner for this event. We’ll have a lot of regional bands. Defending Cain is a West Virginia band, and we’ve got a lot of bands from Pittsburgh, North Carolina, all around us.”
Visitors who purchase a VIP pack will be able to meet all five celebrities and get their photographs with the, Ferraraccio said.
“We’re trying to make it a little more special for those who are buying the VIP package,” he stated.
Tickets and additional information are available at www.fearfestwv.com. General admission will be $40; general admission family pack $120; general admission pack family pack of five tickets $125; and VIP pack $150.
