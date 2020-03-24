ATHENS — Being scared and feeling a need to for control are factors that are pushing local consumers and others across the world to empty grocery store shelves of toilet paper, a local psychologist said Monday.
Shoppers in the United States and other western nations are used to finding almost anything they want in a grocery store, but this changed when the coronavirus pandemic inspired a rush to buy up toilet paper.
“People are scared and that makes sense,” psychologist Dr. Adriana Falco, PhD, of Concord University said, adding that while shoppers cannot control the virus, they believe that they can take action.
“People go after things like toilet paper because it makes us feel that we have control, that we’re doing something to keep ourselves safe, and it doesn’t,” Falco said. “What keeps us safe is staying at home.”
Knowing exactly what inspired the rush for toilet paper is hard to know, Falco stated. When people see that something like toilet paper is getting low in supply, some will feel the need to buy more of it. The rational response is to stop and think, “Do I need some?”
“We really need to think about other people right now,” she said. “The system will be able to catch up with itself if we stop putting a demand on it.”
Buying toilet paper when you have enough on hand already does not help the shortage situation.
“That’s not helpful behavior,” Falco said. “It’s understandable, but not helpful.”
The pandemic situation is somewhat similar to what people experience during disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes, but this is “very different,” she added. People are getting ready for a long event.
“People need to exercise restraint,” Falco stated. “If we’re calm, everybody gets something, everybody gets what they need. The best thing we can do if we don’t need to go out is stay at home. It really is going to help our medical professionals in the long run and help us get control of it. I really want to urge people that if you can, give it time and stay home.”
Toilet paper is sold almost as quickly as it arrives at local stores, one owner said.
“I don’t know if anybody’s given an explanation,” co-owner Ron Martin of Grant’s Supermarket replied when he was asked how the rush for toilet paper started. “As soon as it comes in, it goes out. And we’re getting limited supplies in because this has happened all over the country and the warehouse we buy from has none.”
A delivery of toilet paper that arrived last week was soon gone.
“We got a trailer load last Wednesday and it was gone by Wednesday afternoon,” Martin recalled.
Shipments of toilet paper are expected this week, he said. Shoppers seeking toilet paper are being limited to two packs of whatever size pack they buy.
