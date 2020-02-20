PRINCETON — A memorandum of understanding was renewed Thursday between the FBI and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department so the law enforcement agencies can continue working together on a task force dedicated to the protection of children.
The FBI and the sheriff’s department have been cooperating on the recently renamed West Virginia Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The force was formerly named the state Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Jeffrey S. McCormick, the supervisory senior resident agent at the FBI office in Charleston, said the task force’s name was changed to emphasis the entity’s investigations of human trafficking as well.
Detective Sgt, Steven Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said the county has a dedicated investigator who works with the task force. Since the sheriff’s department joined the task force, there have been “numerous arrests” in the state — 10 of those cases in Mercer County — during the last eight to 10 months.
Local cases have included online solicitation of children, child pornography and the production of child pornography, Sommers said.
McCormick said that the FBI values relationships with state and local law enforcement agencies, and would not be able to do its job without their assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.