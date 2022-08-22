Suspicious devices at a church and residence on Washington Street did not turn out to be explosives, police say, after one device was detonated at the federal courthouse on Federal Street this morning.
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow said this morning three devices were reported within the city, with the first at the federal courthouse. Streets in the immediate area were blocked off and nearby employees evacuated.
A West Virginia State Police Bomb Squad from Charleston was called and entered the federal courthouse around 10:30 a.m. today with a robot.
Later, police could be heard shouting, "fire in the hole," and at 11:40 a.m., a loud explosion from the courthouse was heard, but no smoke or debris could be seen.
Police later said it was a "controlled detonation" of the device. The robot was seen leaving the courthouse, crossing Bland Street around 12:30 p.m.
All streets in the immediate area remain blocked off but employees at Summit Community Bank, which is beside the courthouse, were allowed to return to work around 1 p.m. but the bank remained closed.
After the courthouse situation was addressed, at 1:10 p.m., the bomb squad unit entered the Westminster Presbyterian Church on Washington Street, off College Avenue, and then about 2 p.m. moved to the nearby residence of a suspect, where the third device was suspected to be.
Police discovered a bag, or purse, in the bushes beside the church, but it contained wires and a container, but no explosives.
A police presence remains in the Washington Street area as the investigation continues.
Police said a person is in custody but no further details have yet been released.
An agent from Homeland Security Federal Protection Service is also participating in the investigation as well as the U.S. Marshals Service.
The FBI is also involved and released a statement this morning:
“At approx. 10:30am today, FBI Pittsburgh responded to the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in Bluefield West Virginia. Currently, we are investigating a suspicious package at two locations to include the U.S. Courthouse and the subject responsible is currently being questioned. There is no active threat at this time. FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston RA, West Virginia State Police bomb squad and K9 assets, along with ATF SABT responded to the scene. No further information is available.”
"We are in the middle of investigating this," Dillow said, and more information is scheduled to be released later this afternoon.
