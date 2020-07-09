TAZEWELL,Va. — A father was facing charges after his son was shot during a late-night altercation outside a downtown Tazewell restaurant.
The shooting was reported at approximately 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to Interim Investigator C.S. Menefee of the Tazewell Police Department.
Christopher Alan Asbury, 53, of Glades Spring, Va. was charged with malicious wounding and commission of a felony with a firearm after his son, Christopher Asbury Jr., 31, of Tazewell, Va. was shot once in the thigh, Menefee said.
“The altercation actually started in the entrance of the restaurant and they stepped out front,” he said. “Mr. Asbury went to his vehicle, obtained a gun and started striking his son with the gun and at some point it discharged.”
The son suffered a gunshot to his thigh and his father’s hand was injured, Menefee stated. Both were transported to a hospital outside the Tazewell, Va. area.
“To my knowledge, none were life-threatening conditions,” he said. “We’re waiting for them to be released from the hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.”
Christopher Asbury Sr. was discharged from a hospital late Wednesday evening, Menefee stated. He reported to the Tazewell Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
