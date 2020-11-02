PRINCETON — Election Day is finally arriving Tuesday as anyone who has not already voted will have the opportunity to vote in-person at their precincts.
Polls in West Virginia will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and in Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Besides the presidential election, voters in both states will also choose a senator. In West Virginia, a governor and other statewide positions are also on the ballot.
Mercer County voters will see national, state and local offices on their ballots.
National ticket for President:
Donald J. Trump Rep.
Joseph R. Biden Dem.
Jo Jorgensen Libertarian
Howie Hawkins Mountain
U.S. Senate:
Shelley Moore Capito Rep
Paula Jean Swearengin Dem
David Moran Libertarian
U.S. House (3rd District):
Carol Miller Rep
Hilary Turner Dem
Governor:
Jim Justice Rep
Ben Salango Dem
Erika Kolenich Libertarian
Daniel P. “Danny” Lutz Jr. Mountain
Secretary of State:
Mac Warner Rep
Natalie Tennant Dem
State Auditor:
John “JB” McCluskey Rep
Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor Dem
State Treasurer:
Riley Moore Rep
John D. Perdue Dem
Commissioner of Agriculture
Kent Leonhardt Rep
Bob Beach Dem
Attorney General:
Patrick Morrisey Rep
Sam Brown Petsonk Dem
State Senate 6th District:
Chandler Swope Rep
(no opposition)
House 27th District:
(vote for no more than THREE):
Doug Smith Rep
Marty Gearheart Rep
Joe C. Ellington Jr. Rep
Tina Russell Dem
Mercer County Commissioner:
Greg Puckett Rep
Ronnie Oakley No Party
Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney:
Brian K. Cochran Rep
(no opposition)
Mercer County Sheriff:
Tommy “T.A.” Bailey Rep
Theodore (Teddy) White III Independent
Mercer County Assessor:
Lyle Cottle Rep
Sharon D. Gearhart Dem
McDowell County residents’ ballot:
House 26th District:
Wesley R. Payne Rep
Ed Evans Dem
Sheriff:
Kenneth Hicks Rep
James “Boomer” Muncy Dem
County Commission:
Cecil Patterson Dem (unopposed)
Prosecuting Attorney:
Brittany R. Puckett Dem (unopposed)
Assessor:
Gary R. Hall Rep
Ray Bailey Dem
In Monroe County:
House 42nd District (Precincts 1, 7 and 8):
(Vote for not more than TWO)
Barry L. Bruce Rep
Todd Longanacre Rep
Jeff Campbell Dem
Cindy Lavender-Bowe Dem
10th Senatorial District:
Jack David Woodrum Rep
Willam R. Laird IV Dem
28th House District (Precincts 3,5,12,16,18,19,22,23,29,30,31,32,33 and 34):
(Vote for not more than TWO)
Roy G. Cooper Rep
Jeffrey Pack Rep
Ryne Nahodil Dem
County offices on all ballots:
County Commission:
Melvin Young Rep
Dane Wills Dem
Sheriff:
Jeff Jones Rep
Lee Carter Dem
Prosecuting Attorney:
Justin R. St. Clair Dem (unopposed)
Assessor:
Sarah F. Martin Rep
Caroline L. Sparks Dem
Monroe County Official Ballot for Emergency Medical Service Ambulance Provider Levy:
Monroe County residents will also vote yes or no on a proposed levy that would raise more than $700,000 a year over the next four years starting July 1, 2021, to provide money to pay salaries to provide ambulance services to residents.
Here are the contests on the ballot for all counties in this area in Virginia:
President:
Democrat Joe Biden
Republican Donald J. Trump
Libertarian Jo Jorgensen
U.S. Senate:
Democrat Mark Warner
Republican Daniel M. Gade
House of Representatives (9th District):
Republican H. Morgan Griffith (unopposed)
Two Constitutional Amendments are also on the ballot:
Constitutional Amendment #1:
Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?
Constitutional Amendment #2:
Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?
In Tazewell County :
Should the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors relocate the Monument of the Confederate Solider of Tazewell County from the grounds of the Tazewell County Courthouse?
It is a yes or no question.
Town voters will also choose candidates for mayor and town councils.
Town of Bluefield:
Mayor
Donald Scott Linkous
James Jarrod Bailey
Town Council
(Vote for not more than three)
Charles E. “Chuck” Presley Jr.
Richard A. “Rick” Holman Jr.
Ron D. Holt II
Town of Cedar Bluff:
Mayor
Tonya V. Wicks (unopposed)
Town Council:
(Vote for not more than three)
Kenneth M. Shepard
Brian J. Sword
C. Jerry Herron
Town of Pocahontas:
Mayor
Charles T. Helmandollar
Benjamin A. Gibson
Town Council:
(Vote for not more than four)
Jack R. Mullins
Ted M. Sluss
MIke H. Gibson
J. Suzanne Brinegar
A. Brad Belcher
Don E. Cates II
Town of Richlands:
Mayor
Paul D. Crawford
Jannis R. “Jan” White
Town Council
(Vote for not more than three)
Rick L. Wood II
Bonnie S. Cook
Douglas R. Ratliff
C. Logan Plaster
Eric K. Phipps
B. Elliot Joyce
Mike J. Street Jr.
Frances D. Meadows
Town of Tazewell:
Mayor
Michael F. Hoops (unopposed)
Town Council
(Vote for not more than three)
David H. Fox
Joe R. Beasley
Glenn L. Catron
In Giles County:
School Board:
Jason B. Buckland (unopposed)
Glen Lyn:
Mayor
J. Howard Spencer (unopposed)
Town Council
(Vote for no more than five)
Rhonda S. Smith
Nila J. Spencer
Shawn D. Farewell
In Narrows:
Mayor
John G. Davis (unopposed)
Town Council
(vote for not more than three)
Jonathan K.P. Creger
W.W. “George” Conley
Sarah Comfort Thwaites
Sara E. Bowles
