WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Wythe County which involved a school bus.
At 2:21 p.m. Friday, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the Rural Retreat area of Wythe County, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the State Police. A passenger vehicle and Wythe County Public Schools bus collided in the 5700 block of West Lee Highway/Route 11.
There were no juvenile passengers on the school bus at the time of the crash, Geller stated. The only occupants of the bus was the driver and an adult assistant. The adult assistant has been transported for treatment of minor injuries.
The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene, Geller said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.