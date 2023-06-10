TAZEWELL, Va. — Troopers with the Virginia State Police were on the scene early Friday morning after a crash involving an SUV and a Head Start school bus in Tazewell County fatally injured one driver and seriously injured another.
At 8:28 a.m., the Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Tazewell County, according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the VSP. The crash occurred in the 4000 block of Gratton Road.
A 2004 Buick Rendezvous SUV was traveling east on Gratton Road when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a 2014 Chevrolet bus, Geller stated.
The bus is owned by the Clinch Valley Community Action Head Start Program, Geller stated.
The Buick’s driver died at the scene while the bus driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. There was one juvenile passenger aboard the bus during the crash, Geller said. That child was transported to Tazewell Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Members of the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team were both on scene Thursday morning assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
The drivers’ names were not immediately released pending the notification of their families.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
