BLUEFIELD — One fatality was reported Thursday after a four-vehicle crash shut down traffic traveling on U.S. Route 460.
The crash occurred about 2:02 p.m. at the intersection of Route 460 and Maryland Avenue, according to Patrolman R.L. Hamm with the Bluefield Police Department.
One man died as a result of the crash, and a woman traveling with him was airlifted to a hospital outside the area, Hamm said.
Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department was investigating the crash along other officers. The Bluefield Fire Department, Bluefield, Va. Fire Department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad worked at the scene.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation Thursday, Hamm said. The names of the crash victims were not released pending notification of their families.
Both the west and east lanes of Route 460 were soon closed. Police directed westbound traffic around to Route 460 eastbound and down Maryland Avenue. Bluefield firefighters helped police direct the detoured traffic down College Avenue and at intersections such as Cherry Street and Stadium Drive.
Some motorists were allowed to cross through the intersection to Bluefield Primary School or destinations such as the Behavioral Health Pavilion of the Virginias.
Members of the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department set up a landing zone at the Mercer Mall where a helicopter ambulance landed and evacuated the injured woman.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
