BLUEWELL -— One fatality was confirmed Friday after first responders were dispatched to a fiery single-vehicle crash on Littlesburg Road.
The crash was reported about 2 p.m. near the intersection with Alpine Road. A car was traveling on Littlesburg Road toward Bluewell when it went off the right side of the road for an unknown reason, crossed a private driveway, went airborne, went through a pasture’s wire fence and struck a tree, according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
Parks pointed out a charred and smoking section of the tree’s trunk showing where the car struck it. The spot was between 6 to 7 feet off the ground.
Whether speed was a factor in the crash had not been determined Friday, according to Deputy J.S. Bish, the investigating officer.
Bish confirmed at the scene that there was one fatality. The victim’s name was not released Friday.
The vehicle started burning after it crash, and the fire spread to the tree and the field surrounding it. Fence posts along Littlesburg Road continued to smoke a little after firefighters with the Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department got the blaze under control. Firefighters used jaws of life and other equipment to extricate the victim from the wreckage.
A Littlesburg resident who declined to give his name said he was working indoors when he heard the crash.
“I just heard a crash, then I heard an explosion,” he recalled while firefighters worked. He looked at a nearby home. “When I came out, I thought this house was on fire.”
The Bluefield Rescue Squad was also dispatched to the scene.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
