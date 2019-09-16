LASHMEET – One man was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after a motorcycle crash was reported on Route 10 in Mercer County.
The single-vehicle crash was reported about 5:26 p.m. near Lashmeet, according to a dispatcher with Mercer County 911.
Chief Deputy Joe Parks of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said the rider, a 54-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's name was not released Monday evening.
The Matoaka Volunteer Fire Department and the Princeton Rescue Squad were sent to the scene. Lt. L.B. Murphy investigated the crash with assistance from other deputies, Parks said.
